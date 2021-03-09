CampfireSocial™, First-of-Its-Kind Social Network and E-Commerce Platform, Launches to Engage Trade Verticals in a Brand-New Way

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of CampfireSocial™, the social network & e-commerce SaaS software designed to provide an organization with a diversified revenue stream, increased year-round membership engagement, and a new digital marketing vehicle for vendor partners.

Founded by tech entrepreneur Erica Bishaf, a 20+ year veteran in market intelligence, strategy and trade shows, CampfireSocial™ provides advanced data & analytics to an organization via a combined social media and e-commerce interface that generates continual stakeholder engagement.

(PRNewsfoto/CampfireSocial) Own the voice of your industry

"Organizations need to shift how they deliver value, benefits, and relevance to their stakeholders," said Erica Bishaf, Founder & CEO of CampfireSocial™. "CampfireSocial™ is unlike any community or marketplace solution that has ever been seen. The app stickiness of CampfireSocial™ combined with business analytics and data visualization of our targeted social listening platform produces real-time audience insights and interactive data dashboards on how the ecosystem thinks, behaves and transacts daily. This integration produces a powerful marketing vehicle that drives revenue growth & ROI to all industry stakeholders."

The platform is white labeled for an organization and allows it to:

Facilitate social community engagement, e-commerce, and content delivery online via mobile or desktop 365/24/7

Provide industry members with a personalized digital experience where they can demonstrate thought leadership and be heard

Conduct social listening and gather data to better respond and serve stakeholders

Generate revenue via sponsorship, e-commerce, and paid content opportunities

Deliver on strategic initiatives and industry engagement

CampfireSocial™ has already raised $1.2M from a private VC group and follows an innovation roadmap that stretches through 2023 with new features that will be added upon each release.

For more information on how CampfireSocial™ provides better engagement & data for your organization, visit www.campfiresocialagency.com

About CampfireSocial™

Founded by a female entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in market intelligence, strategy, and trade shows, CampfireSocial™ is the first-of-its-kind social network and e-commerce platform designed for industry verticals and organizations to cultivate communities and drive revenue growth. The platform encourages social interactivity through deep relationship building, discussion & buying group formation, 24/7 e-commerce transactions & transaction management, and community-aggregated learning designed around how users already engage with other social platforms. To learn more about CampfireSocial™ and to schedule a demo, visit: www.campfiresocialagency.com

Contact: Charisse Barnachea, [email protected]

SOURCE CampfireSocial

Related Links

http://www.campfiresocialagency.com

