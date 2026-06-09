Campground Raises Over $2.2 Million to Reinvent How Social Impact Programs Operate

Backed by Precursor Ventures, Acumen Americas, and Bloomerang founder Jay Love, the newly relaunched platform serves more than 200,000+ beneficiaries across 36 partner organizations nationwide – boasting 100% retention rate

OAKLAND, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campground, the purpose-built operations platform for social impact programs, today announced that it has raised over $2.2 million to date from Precursor Ventures, Acumen Americas, Underdog Labs, Access Georgia Foundation, Bloomerang founder Jay Love and angel investors.

Sruti Bharat is the Founder and CEO of Campground, the AI-native infrastructure platform helping workforce and social service programs replace spreadsheet chaos with a single system of record — serving 200,000+ beneficiaries across 36 organizations nationwide.

Workforce development, human services, and community-based programs deliver vital services across the country, but the tools they rely on weren't designed for their work. Generic CRMs, disconnected spreadsheets, and costly custom-built systems drain staff capacity, fragment critical data, and make it nearly impossible to demonstrate outcomes to funders and policymakers. At a time of deeper funding cuts and increasing demand, staff are spending hours wrangling data instead of focusing on the people they serve.

Campground replaces that patchwork with a single, purpose-built platform that handles participant tracking, employer engagement, task management, and real-time reporting – now enhanced with AI tools designed to help staff work faster without replacing the human judgment their programs depend on – at a fraction of the cost of legacy alternatives.

"As a former nonprofit program leader and board member, I've seen frontline staff delivering extraordinary results every day, but they're wrestling with tools that were never built for them," said Sruti Bharat, Founder and CEO of Campground. "In this time of budget cuts, staff don't have the capacity to spend hours entering and cleaning data; they should be out in their communities providing services. With this funding and a new product foundation for responsible AI usage, Campground is making it possible for organizations to scale their work, report on outcomes, and raise more money – without spending six figures and years on tech projects."

In East Oakland, the Career Exploration Experience (CEE) – a collaboration between Rise East and the East Oakland Youth Development Center – turned to Campground to replace paper-based workflows, spreadsheet overload, and duplicated data that were straining a rapidly growing program. With Campground, CEE consolidated its application and participant tracking into a single platform with automated workflows, supporting 958 students with work-based learning and coaching, saving $100,000, and achieving a 99% participant satisfaction rate.

"Before Campground, we were managing a growing program with tools that couldn't keep up," said Selena Wilson, CEO, East Oakland Youth Development Center. "Now our data is organized, our workflows are more sustainable, and our participants have an interface that is really easy to use. That means we can spend more of our time providing services and less time figuring out logistics."

In Missouri, the Missouri Works Initiative – in partnership with the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGC-MO) – turned to Campground to help address the state's skilled construction labor shortage. The partnership supports graduates of the Apprenticeship Ready Construction (ARC) program, whose connection to hiring contractors had depended almost entirely on quarterly in-person hiring events. With Campground, contractors now have year-round access to vetted graduate profiles, trade interests, and certifications, while program staff track engagement and outcomes in one platform. Today, 166 ARC graduates and 36 contractors are actively using the system to connect across Missouri.

"When Campground showed up, we knew this is exactly what we were looking for to connect contractors with young people looking for construction jobs," said Len Toenjes, President, AGC of Missouri.

Campground serves as the digital hub for the initiative: helping employers identify qualified candidates while giving program administrators a centralized platform to manage participant engagement, employer relationships, and workforce outcomes.

Since its founding, Campground has served more than 200,000 beneficiaries across 36 partner organizations, including statewide service corps programs, regional workforce initiatives, and community-based youth development organizations. The platform has delivered over $20 million in technology savings to its partners, boasts 100% enterprise retention, and has helped support 1,400 job placements nationwide. Every organization that has invested in Campground remains a partner today, a testament to Campground's ability to deliver value to clients.

"Over the decade plus we've been investing, we've observed the social impact sector underserved by technology for too long," said Yichen Feng, Investment Director, Acumen Americas. "Sruti and her team understand this market deeply because they've lived it. Campground isn't adapting a tool built for the private sector, it's purpose-built for the way these programs actually operate. That's why their partners stay and that's why we've invested in them."

"Campground is solving a problem with real economic gravity. As nonprofits and government agencies face tightening budgets, proving impact with data is existential, not optional," said Charles Hudson, Managing Partner and Founder, Precursor Ventures. "Campground is helping create an entirely new class of software buyer in a historically underserved market, and that's why we invested in the company."

"I've spent my career building technology for the social sector, and I know how rare it is to find a founder who truly understands both the mission and the operational reality," said Jay Love, Founder of Bloomerang. "Campground is solving one of the biggest infrastructure gaps in this space, and they're doing it at a price point that makes it accessible to the programs that need it most."

About Campground

Campground is an operating system for running real-world social impact programs that turns everyday operations — like tracking attendance, engagement, milestones, and outcomes — into clear, credible insight. Built by and for program managers, it brings participants, workflows, and outcomes together in one place so that frontline teams can stop managing tools and start running programs with confidence. What once lived across spreadsheets, inboxes, and drives becomes a structured, searchable, shared system for record. To date, Campground has served more than 200,000 beneficiaries across 36 partner organizations with zero enterprise churn. Learn more at getcampground.com

SOURCE Campground Systems