Campgrounds Report Advanced Bookings Up Over 50%

LARAMIE, Wyo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social distancing and changes in consumer travel habits have benefited one industry significantly… camping. In a survey of 2,000 campgrounds and RV parks performed by CampgroundViews.com nearly two-thirds of respondents stated that their advanced bookings are up 50% over average for the 2021 camping season. 24% of respondents are seeing advanced bookings up over 80% for the same period.

Campfire in forest RV in campsite

"The outdoors and camping provide a safer alternative to other forms of travel and vacations," stated Mark Koep, Founder and CEO of CampgroundViews.com. "We expect 2021 to be the year of camping with record numbers of Americans camping in tents, RVs and glamping accommodations."

RV park and campground owners expect a surge in new campers in their parks and are already adapting to provide for this audience. "We are sold out every weekend through the middle of July," stated Marcia Neese, owner of Riverwalk RV Park in Jonesville, NC. "Our guests are excited and happy to have a place to bring their RV."

The survey results mirror data released by RVIA showing record RV sales and confirm that more people are buying and planning to use their RVs to go camping in 2021. The surge in campers is causing the old fashioned camping industry to improve with the times. Companies like CampgroundViews.com are bringing a new generation of technology to help campers enjoy their trips.

"The timing is perfect as we release campground virtual tours and allow campers to see the roads and sites while being able to click and book specific campsites," added Mr. Koep.

Survey Data:

2,677 surveyed

POLL: Our advanced reservations are ____________________?

381 responses

Up 50% - 40%



Up 30% - 16%



Up over 80% - 13%



Up over 90% - 11%



Normal - 7%



Up 70% - 4%



Way below normal - 4%



Below normal - 2%



Up 10% - 2%

About CampgroundViews.com: Accessible at https://www.campgroundviews.com/ . The company helps campers find their next perfect campsite. The CampgroundViews.com Virtual Campground Tours will allow campers to virtually tour a campground, see the roads, see the sites, get information on the sites and click to book a specific site.

About Riverwalk RV Park: Riverwalk RV Park located in Jonesville, North Carolina invites RV campers to come relax and enjoy small town hospitality in a beautiful setting along the Yadkin River. https://riverwalkrv.com/

For information contact Mark Koep at 805-341-3828 or email [email protected]. A media kit is available via this public link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Hb19YNBQ5q5mK_Qjeu6UKBUJSbDBL3Ek?usp=sharing

SOURCE CampgroundViews.com