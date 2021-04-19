Camphill Hudson Launches "Cooking With Friends" Online Show Hosted By Diverse Cast of All Abilities

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new show is available online, and the cast and content are truly one of a kind. Camphill Hudson (http://www.camphillhudson.org/cooking-with-friends.html), a community within the Camphill Association of North America, releases a monthly online cooking show hosted by some community members. Each episode contains healthy recipes and tips to educate viewers through family-friendly content.

Cooking with Friends is the latest project from The Camphill Hudson Players. Formed initially as a theatre group, they produced several original pieces performed regionally to great acclaim. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the group had to suspend all theatre activities due to physical distancing. Camphill Hudson is part of the worldwide Camphill network of life-sharing communities where people with and without disabilities build meaningful lives together. With more than 100 Camphills worldwide, the organization is finding new avenues to showcase some of the incredible talents that live within these communities.

They reimagined themselves in this groundbreaking cooking show, whose actors are primarily people with special needs. Viewers can stream monthly episodes for free through the organization's YouTube channel.

"The excitement from the entire team and the courage shown in front of the camera has been incredible to watch," said Nathan McLaughlin, Executive Director of Camphill Hudson. "We're receiving amazing feedback, but most importantly, the Camphill Hudson community is having fun bringing this new show to people's screens. It's entertaining and educational - something everyone can enjoy."

When they are not whipping up treats in the kitchen, Camphill Hudson community members are fully integrated into Hudson life, participating in volunteer activities like meals on wheels and library supports. While some live in homes combined with people without disabilities, quite a few live in their own apartments.

