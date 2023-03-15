Camphor Memorial Church Will Honor Acclaimed Psychologist Rev. Dr. Robin L. Smith

Rev. Dr. Smith will be Guest Speaker at the Annual Women's Day Service on March 26, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camphor Memorial Church is excited to announce that Rev. Dr. Robin L. Smith will be the guest speaker and honoree at the Annual Women's Day Worship Service on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the historic sanctuary at 5620 Wyalusing Avenue, Philadelphia. The Women's Day theme is "Bloom Where You Are Planted." All are welcome!

Rev. Dr. Smith, an ordained minister, currently hosts The Dr. Robin Show on SiriusXM's Urban View (Channel 126), addressing today's most pressing societal challenges through soulful conversation that unlocks the heart of the matter. She was first introduced to viewers worldwide during her years as the tough-yet-tender on-air therapist for The Oprah Winfrey Show. She now regularly works with Fortune 100 and 500 companies, sports and entertainment professionals, and groups spanning professions, ages, racial/ethnic and religious backgrounds, leading breakthrough programs and presentations that help people transform trauma and adversity into purpose, power, and triumph.

Based in Philadelphia, Rev. Dr. Smith has a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Temple University and a master's degree from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary. She is the author of The New York Times #1 bestseller Lies at the Altar: The Truth About Great Marriages, which has been translated into 14 languages, as well as the soulful memoir Hungry: The Truth About Being Full and Inspirational Vitamins: A Guide to Personal Empowerment. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta national sorority.

Camphor Memorial Church is a premier church in the Eastern PA Conference of the United Methodist Church. Throughout its 100-plus years, the church has been a spiritual home to many in the surrounding Haddington community through its outreach ministries to the poor, children, youth, and aging adults while advocating for civil rights, equity, and justice. One of the church's foremost accomplishments has been the acquisition and complete rehabilitation of a formerly abandoned school to the Camphor-Brooks Apartments which now provides safe and affordable housing to 33 senior residents. More information at the church website: www.camphormemorial.org

