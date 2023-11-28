Camphor Oil Market to increase by USD 14,787.82 thousand between 2022 to 2027 | The growth of the therapeutic grade segment will be significant during the forecast period-Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camphor oil market size is expected to grow by USD 14,787.82 thousand from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period. Growing demand for camphor oil in the medical industry is notably driving the camphor oil market. However, factors such as the availability of alternative essential oils may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Therapeutic grade and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camphor Oil Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camphor Oil Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis
The therapeutic grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is referred to as the use of camphor oil for various therapeutic applications. Various cultures have a long history of using camphor oil for its therapeutic advantages. This segment is also developed as a result of increasing demand for essential oils and an upsurge in the popularity of natural medicines, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of global camphor oil during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The wood of the camphor tree is used to make camphor oil. The oil is used in a variety of fields, including aromatherapy, cosmetics, personal care, and food. Amrit Fragrances Inc., Reho Natural Ingredients, Indenta Group, Aroma Aromatics and Flavours, Camphor and Allied Products Ltd., and Manish Minerals and Chemicals are the major participants in the regional market. Such businesses concentrate on product innovation, expansion plans, and partnerships to preserve their market dominance and satisfy changing consumer needs.

Company Insights 
The camphor oil market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Apt Exim, Astrra Chemicals, Azelis SA, Berje Inc., Bulk Apothecary, BZMP OJSC, Clensta International Pvt Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Givaudan SA, J.K.Fragrances, Mangalam Organics Ltd., Nikura Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Oriental Aromatics Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., Robertet SA, Saptagir Camphor Pvt. Ltd., Simply Earth, SVA Naturals, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

