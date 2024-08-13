Camping + Community: Harvest Hosts Acquires Escapees RV Club

Bringing Escapees RV Club into the Harvest Hosts' family will expand the RV community with enhanced support and a smile for every mile

VAIL, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts, a membership program offering RVers access to 9,000+ unique RV camping locations, announced today its acquisition of Escapees RV Club, one of the oldest RV organizations providing community, events, education, discounts and resources to support and enhance the RV lifestyle. This expansion reflects Harvest Hosts' commitment to creating safe, memorable, and community-focused experiences for RVers throughout North America.

Founded 46 years ago by Joe and Kay Peterson, Escapees RV Club has long been a pillar of RV travel. With its vibrant support network, the club has become an essential resource for RVers, offering a wide array of services and fostering a strong sense of community. Harvest Hosts is honored to carry the torch moving forward, ensuring a robust RVing experience for newcomers and lifelong travelers alike.

As part of the deal, Harvest Hosts has acquired the Escapees membership platform, including memberships, events, education and community services. Travis and Melanie Carr, Co-CEOs of Escapees RV Club, will continue to operate the mail service and campgrounds without interruption, and Escapees members will continue to receive their associated member benefits as normal. The acquisition aims to enhance the RV lifestyle and create a more comprehensive network by leveraging the strengths and resources of both companies.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Escapees RV Club into the Harvest Hosts family," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "With a shared passion for enhancing the RV lifestyle through exceptional experiences and a vibrant community, it was a natural fit to bring the two organizations together. This allows us to dedicate more resources towards expanding the offerings for both memberships while reinforcing our commitment to building the greatest RV club in the world."

As part of the transition, Harvest Hosts has retained the Escapees RV Club staff, ensuring jobs are preserved under the new leadership. This continuity will allow members to receive the same level of service from the people they have come to know and trust.

"We are immensely proud of the legacy and values that Escapees RV Club has built," said Travis and Melanie Carr, the former President/Co-CEO and Vice President/Co-CEO of Escapees RV Club. "With Harvest Hosts, we have found a partner whose vision and dedication to the RV community aligns with our own. We are confident that under their leadership, our members will not only continue to receive the exceptional service they expect, but will also find value in the expanded opportunities this brings."

This union benefits the members of both organizations and strengthens Harvest Hosts' footprint in the RV community. With shared resources and expertise, Harvest Hosts is poised to offer the most comprehensive network of experiences and superior services for RVers, nurturing a more connected and supportive community. Both companies are committed to maintaining high standards for their members, who are the heart of everything they do.

Harvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.

Since 1978, Escapees has been a leader in supporting those who pursue the RVing lifestyle. The club was founded by full-time RVers, Joe and Kay Peterson, at a time when there was no support group for full-timers. Today, the club continues to grow and transform itself according to the needs of its members, supporting them through benefits, educational and social opportunities. Learn more about what is available to Escapees RV Club members at www.escapees.com.

