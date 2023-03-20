Camping And Caravanning Market Worth $ 117,647.7 Million By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global camping and caravanning market size is anticipated to reach USD 117,647.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the increasing availability of high-quality camping and caravanning products and services, development of new technologies, and combination of increased interest in outdoor activities among consumers, plus the popularity of budget-friendly holiday options are driving the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on type, the recreational and vacation camp segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.4% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing trend of outdoor recreation and camping. The segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the caravan type, the towable segment dominates the market with a share of 87.3% in 2022 and is expected to lead during the forecast period owing to the low rental cost, easy availability compares to the motorhome, and other technical advantages. The motorhome segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. In October 2020 , Airstream, Inc. announced upgrading its airstream travel trailer to a lithium battery system to improve vehicle performance in terms of weight, capacity, and longevity.

, Airstream, Inc. announced upgrading its airstream travel trailer to a lithium battery system to improve vehicle performance in terms of weight, capacity, and longevity. Based on age group, the 30 to 54 segments dominated the market with a share of 46.4% in 2022. This is due to the age group between 30 and 45 having more time and financial resources to invest in camping activities and being more open to experience. The below-30 age group is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing interest in adventurous and outdoor activities among youngsters.

Europe held a market share of 59.0% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and affordable options for holidays.

held a market share of 59.0% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and affordable options for holidays. Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, R&D activities, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the companies during the past years. In November 2022 , the Camping and Caravanning Club has entered into a partnership with All camps and Euro camp-overseas campsite operators with the aim of improving members' access to hundreds of campsites across the continent.

Read 80-page market research report, "Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Caravan Type (Towable Caravan, Motorhome), By Age Group, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Camping And Caravanning Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the camping and caravanning market as travel restrictions and concerns about social distancing have led to a decrease in demand. The Camping and caravanning market recovered by 2022 as people look for ways to safely get away from home after the pandemic.

Camping And Caravanning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global camping and caravanning market report based on the type, caravan type, age group, and region:

Camping And Caravanning Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Caravan Parks & Campgrounds

Recreational & Vacation Camps

Camping And Caravanning Market - Caravan Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Towable Caravan

Motorhome

Camping And Caravanning Market - Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Below 30

30-54

55 & above

Camping And Caravanning Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Australia & New Zealand

& Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players in the Camping And Caravanning Market

Sun camp holidays

Hip camp, Inc.

Recreation.gov

Harvest Hosts

MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD

EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP

Camp nab

Thousand Trails

KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.

International Palamos

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.