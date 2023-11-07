Camping Cooler Market size to grow by USD 314.66 million from 2023 to 2028; Bison Coolers, BPS Direct LLC, California Innovations Inc. and more among key companies | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping cooler market is estimated to grow by USD 314.66 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.49%. The camping cooler market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer camping cooler market are Bison Coolers, BPS Direct LLC, California Innovations Inc., CLARA CANYON LLC, Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Dometic Group AB, Engel Coolers, Exxel Outdoors LLC, GoSun, ICEMULE Coolers, K2 COOLERS, Koolatron, Mammoth Coolers, Mountainsmith LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Pacific Market International LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Polar Bear Coolers, RTIC Outdoors LLC, and YETI Holdings Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camping Cooler Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

California Innovations Inc. - The company offers camping coolers such as 16 Can Zipperless hardbody portable cooler.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The camping cooler market in this region is primarily boosted by the significant rise in individuals' disposable income, which is evident in the growing number of outdoor excursions and increased expenditures on camping gear. Moreover, it's worth noting that, according to The World Bank Group's data from 2022, the urbanization rates in the US, Canada , and Mexico stood at 83%, 82%, and 81%, respectively.

Impactful driver- Increasing popularity of outdoor activities

Increasing popularity of outdoor activities Key Trend - The growing trend of customization in camping coolers

- The growing trend of customization in camping coolers Major Challenges - Lack of awareness about camping coolers

Market Segmentation

The hard coolers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Hard coolers are crafted from rotary resin, a specific type of plastic that undergoes molding at elevated temperatures and pressures, resulting in an exceptionally robust and resilient material. Consequently, hard coolers exhibit remarkable durability, making them capable of withstanding rough treatment, such as enduring rough rides in the back of a truck or encountering rocks during hiking excursions.

Camping Cooler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

