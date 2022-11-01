Camping Equipment Market in the US to grow by USD 1.03 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and Distribution Channel - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping equipment market in US is expected to grow by USD 1.03 bn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The indulgence in recreational activities, increasing work pressure and stress and increasing demand for lightweight equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, changing weather patterns might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026

Product

Tents And Cooler Chests



Tents and cooler chests will experience significant market growth for camping equipment in the US during the anticipated time frame. The market is influenced by the rising demand for ultra-lightweight tents and instant tents during the forecast period. Due to the rise in the number of people participating in camping activities, there is an increase in demand for tents on the market during the forecasted period.



Backpacks



Sleeping Bags



Kitchen Equipment



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample report.

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our camping equipment market in us report covers the following areas:

Indulgence in recreational activities is one of the main factors propelling growth in the US market for camping equipment. People schedule time away from their regular schedules to go camping so they can take a break from their jobs and unwind. In the US, people believe that camping is a practical way to engage in outdoor activities while avoiding electronic devices. Many US schools have also decided to organize trips for the kids to go camping as a part of their summer programmers. More people are participating in these activities due to rising health awareness and a need for physical activity.

The study also identifies the increasing awareness about rooftop tents as one of the prime reasons driving the camping equipment market in US growth during the next few years.

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

There are numerous players in the US camping equipment market, including both large and mid-sized rivals. Competitors look for new ways to redefine their production methods through innovation and technological advancements constantly. Competitors will be able to meet the rising consumer demand for camping gear thanks to the increase in production capacity. The demand for camping gear in the US is increasing as consumer interest in outdoor recreation and camping grows. Competitors have devised a strategy of adopting new plant capacities to cater to the rising demand for camping equipment.

AMG Group Ltd.

Arcteryx Equipment

Big Agnes Inc.

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Equinox Ltd.

Exped AG

Exxel Outdoors LLC

Garmont International North America Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Marmot

Camping Equipment Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the camping equipment market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the camping equipment market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the camping equipment market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the camping equipment market in us vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Wetsuits Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the wetsuits market segmentation by application (water sports and wind sports), product (full wetsuit, short wetsuit, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the recreational vehicle (RV) market segmentation by product (towable and motorized) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Camping Equipment Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMG Group Ltd., Arcteryx Equipment, Big Agnes Inc., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Equinox Ltd., Exped AG, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Garmont International North America Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marmot, Montbell America Inc., NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nordisk Company AS, Snugpak Ltd., VF Corp., and Western Mountaineering Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Tents and cooler chests - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Tents and cooler chests - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Tents and cooler chests - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Tents and cooler chests - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tents and cooler chests - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Backpacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Backpacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Backpacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Backpacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Backpacks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sleeping bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sleeping bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sleeping bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sleeping bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sleeping bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Kitchen equipments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Kitchen equipments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Kitchen equipments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Kitchen equipments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Kitchen equipments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMG Group Ltd.

Exhibit 67: AMG Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: AMG Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: AMG Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Big Agnes Inc.

Exhibit 70: Big Agnes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Big Agnes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Big Agnes Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 73: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Equinox Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Equinox Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Equinox Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Equinox Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Exxel Outdoors LLC

Exhibit 81: Exxel Outdoors LLC - Overview



Exhibit 82: Exxel Outdoors LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Exxel Outdoors LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Exhibit 84: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 NEMO Equipment Inc.

Exhibit 88: NEMO Equipment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: NEMO Equipment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: NEMO Equipment Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 91: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 VF Corp.

Exhibit 96: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: VF Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Western Mountaineering

Exhibit 101: Western Mountaineering - Overview



Exhibit 102: Western Mountaineering - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Western Mountaineering - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 104: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 105: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 106: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 107: Research methodology



Exhibit 108: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 109: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 110: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio