Camping Equipment Market to Reach $33.2 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, 'Camping Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Backpacks, Sleeping Bags, Tents, Cooking Systems), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores)–Global Forecast to 2031.

The Camping Equipment market is expected to reach $33.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Camping Equipment refers to the tools and gear used for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and trekking. This includes essentials like tents, sleeping bags, cooking systems, backpacks, and furniture designed to enhance comfort, safety, and convenience in outdoor environments. The growth of the camping equipment market is primarily driven by the rising interest in outdoor recreational activities, increased institutional support for camping & trekking, and an increase in customized travel options offered by tourism companies. However, the seasonality of demand for camping equipment may restrain the growth of this market.

Additionally, initiatives by tourism associations to promote camping, along with advancements in camping equipment focused on safety, are expected to create growth opportunities for market players. However, the high cost of camping equipment and limited distribution channels, particularly in rural areas, are significant challenges affecting the market's growth.

Key Players:

Some of the major players profiled in this report are Nemo Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Outdoors Inc. (U.S.), Newell Brands Inc. (U.S.), Zempire Camping Equipment (New Zealand), Exxel Outdoors, LLC. (U.S.), MountCraft (India), Big Agnes Inc. (U.S.), Supa Peg Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Nordisk Company AS (Denmark), Simex Outdoor International GmbH (Germany), Dometic Group AB (Sweden), Coleman Company, Inc. (U.S.), Mountain Safety Research (U.S.), Osprey Packs, Inc. (U.S.), and Vango (U.K.).

Camping Equipment Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In October 2022 , Makita U.S.A. , Inc. (U.S.) launched a new range of cordless outdoor adventure products designed for activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, and tailgating.

, Makita , Inc. (U.S.) launched a new range of cordless outdoor adventure products designed for activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, and tailgating. In May 2022 , Pelican International Inc. ( Canada ) acquired a majority stake in GSI Outdoors (U.S.), an outdoor equipment manufacturer, to expand its product offerings in both the North American and international markets.

The global camping equipment market is segmented by product type (backpacks, sleeping bags, tents, cooking systems, furniture, other product types) and distribution channel (online stores, offline stores). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Camping Equipment Market Study:

Among the product types studied in this report, the tents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Tents are essential camping equipment, providing temporary shelters for outdoor activities and adventures. This segment's rapid growth is driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor recreation activities, rising demand for lightweight and durable tents, advancements in tent materials and designs, growing trends of glamping, and rising disposable incomes that enable higher spending on premium camping gear.

Among the distribution channels studied in this report, the online stores segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online stores provide a convenient platform for purchasing camping equipment, offering a wide variety of products and competitive pricing. This segment's growth is driven by the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms, the increasing preference for hassle-free shopping experiences, the availability of detailed product information and reviews, attractive discounts offered by online retailers, and the rising adoption of mobile and internet technologies in emerging markets.

Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the rising interest in outdoor recreational activities, increasing disposable incomes, the growing tourism industry promoting camping culture, a younger population driving demand for innovative and lightweight camping gear, and the proliferation of online retail platforms offering diverse camping equipment options.

Scope of the Report:

Camping Equipment Market Assessment—by Product Type

Backpacks

Sleeping Bags

Tents

Cooking Systems

Furniture

Other Product Types

Camping Equipment Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Camping Equipment Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



K.



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Poland



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia & New Zealand

&

Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

& Israel



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

Camping Equipment Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 6.2 % Market Size (Value) USD 33.2 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Product Type Backpacks

Sleeping Bags

Tents

Cooking Systems

Furniture

Other Product Types By Distribution Channel Online Stores

Offline Stores Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Nemo Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Outdoors Inc. (U.S.), Newell Brands Inc. (U.S.), Zempire Camping Equipment (New Zealand), Exxel Outdoors, LLC. (U.S.), MountCraft (India), Big Agnes Inc. (U.S.), Supa Peg Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Nordisk Company AS (Denmark), Simex Outdoor International GmbH (Germany), Dometic Group AB (Sweden), Coleman Company, Inc. (U.S.), Mountain Safety Research (U.S.), Osprey Packs, Inc. (U.S.), and Vango (U.K.).

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.