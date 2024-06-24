Camping Furniture Market size is set to grow by USD 2.15 billion from 2024-2028, Government initiatives encouraging camping boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global camping furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.15 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Government initiatives encouraging camping is driving market growth, with a trend towards diversity in camping programs. However, unfavorable weather conditions poses a challenge. Key market players include Alps Brands, BICA SpA, Corvids India Pvt Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Eurofun Touristik GmbH, GCI Outdoor LLC, Go Outdoors Retail Ltd, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kamp Rite, NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Picnic Time Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Regatta Ltd., TravelChair Co., TREKOLOGY, Wenzel, and Zanskar Outdoor Equipment..

Global camping furniture market 2024-2028

Camping Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2159.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, France, Germany, China, and Canada Key companies profiled Alps Brands, BICA SpA, Corvids India Pvt Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Eurofun Touristik GmbH, GCI Outdoor LLC, Go Outdoors Retail Ltd, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kamp Rite, NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Picnic Time Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Regatta Ltd., TravelChair Co., TREKOLOGY, Wenzel, and Zanskar Outdoor Equipment.

Market Driver

The camping furniture market experiences growth due to the rising popularity of camping among consumers, particularly older adults. Service providers offer specialized programs, such as edutainment camps and nature treks, to attract various age groups. Notable examples include Camp Cheerio's Senior Adult Camp and the YMCA's camping experiences for older people in the US. These multi-generational camping programs are anticipated to boost sales of camping equipment and furniture.

The camping furniture market is experiencing significant growth with consumers seeking comfortable and convenient solutions for their outdoor adventures. Demand for camping chairs, tents, tables, and cooking equipment is high. Consumers prefer lightweight and portable furniture that can be easily transported. Comfort is a key trend, with camping chairs featuring padded seats and reclining functions. Camping stools and tables are also popular, providing a comfortable place to sit and dine. Camping furniture with built-in coolers and storage compartments are also in demand. Consumers are looking for camping furniture that makes their outdoor experiences more enjoyable and convenient. Camping camps and online retailers are responding to this trend by offering a wide range of camping furniture options.

Market Challenges

• The camping furniture market faces challenges due to weather conditions, which can negatively impact camping activities. Unpleasant experiences caused by extreme heat, cold, or humidity may deter participation. Wet or humid conditions can make the use of camping furniture uncomfortable. In many countries, camping is restricted during monsoon and winter seasons due to severe weather. In the US, for example, heavy rain and thunderstorms during summer and snowfall during winter limit camping opportunities, potentially canceling outdoor activities and reducing market frequency. Consequently, manufacturers and suppliers must address this concern to ensure business continuity in the forecast period.

• The camping furniture market faces several challenges. Camping chairs, hammocks, and tables are essential for a comfortable camping experience. However, durability is a significant concern due to exposure to harsh outdoor conditions. Lightweight and portable designs are in high demand to cater to the nomadic nature of campers. Additionally, affordability is a challenge as campers seek cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. Furthermore, sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with consumers preferring eco-friendly and recycled materials. Lastly, convenience is a key factor, with quick setup and easy-to-carry features being desirable.

Segment Overview

This camping furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Camping chairs and stools

2.2 Camping tables

2.3 Camping cots and hammocks Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Offline- The camping furniture market experiences consistent growth due to the increasing popularity of outdoor activities. Tents, chairs, tables, and sleeping bags are in high demand. Manufacturers focus on producing durable and lightweight products to cater to campers' needs. Retailers stock a wide range of options to meet the diverse requirements of customers. The market is competitive, with companies striving to offer innovative designs and affordable prices. Overall, the camping furniture industry continues to thrive, providing essential gear for those seeking adventure in the great outdoors.

Research Analysis

The Camping Furniture Market caters to the increasing demand from consumers for innovative and durable solutions for their outdoor activities. Millennials, in particular, are driving the trend towards hiking, trekking, camping, and various other adventure sports. Camping furniture, including metal-based chairs, tables, and stools, is a popular choice due to its portability and comfort. Additionally, inflatable sofas, folding beds, cots, hammocks, and other camping furniture options are gaining traction in the market. Outdoor activities in the woods and hills call for versatile and durable products, and consumers are willing to invest in high-quality camping furniture for their kayaking, rock climbing, and barbeque events. The invention of new designs and materials continues to fuel the growth of this market.

Market Research Overview

The Camping Furniture Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the camping experience. These include chairs, tables, canopies, and mats. Camping chairs come in various designs, from lightweight and portable to more robust and comfortable options. Tables are available in different sizes and materials, such as aluminum or plastic, to suit various camping needs. Canopies provide shelter from the sun or rain, while mats offer a comfortable surface for resting or cooking. The market for camping furniture continues to grow, driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor activities and the desire for comfort and convenience in the wilderness. The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials is also influencing the development of new camping furniture products.

