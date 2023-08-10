Camping furniture market to grow by USD 2,097.58 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by government Initiatives encouraging camping - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping furniture market is set to grow by USD 2,097.58 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The camping furniture market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Alps Brands, BICA SpA, Dometic Group AB, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., GCI Outdoor LLC, Go Outdoors Retail Ltd, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kamp Rite, NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Picnic Time Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Regatta Ltd., TravelChair Co., TREKOLOGY, Wenzel, Zanskar Outdoor Equipment., Corvids India Pvt Ltd., and Eurofun Touristik GmbH are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Camping Furniture Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The camping furniture market report covers the following areas:

The camping furniture market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The government initiatives encouraging camping will offer immense growth opportunities. However, unfavorable weather conditions will hamper the market growth.

Camping Furniture Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Government initiatives encouraging camping drives market growth

Government initiatives encouraging camping drive the growth of the camping furniture market. Various countries' governments take some measures to promote tourists to take up camping, which boosts participation in outdoor recreational activities.

The European government provides affordable camping and caravan accommodation, which has ensured the availability of accessible green parks or spaces for families and children. Hence, such factors boost the camping furniture market growth during the forecast period.

Market fragmentation challenges the growth

The greater market fragmentation challenges the camping furniture market growth. With the presence of several vendors, the global camping furniture market is highly fragmented. In the global market, generally, vendors range from MNCs that manufacture a wide variety of products on a global scale to medium-sized and small companies that focus on a single product line.

Furthermore, it also becomes increasingly difficult to identify differentiating factors between the product offerings of various vendors. Resultantly, there is intense competition among vendors and high price volatility. Hence, such challenges impede the camping furniture market growth during the forecast period.

Camping Furniture Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Camping Chairs And Stools



Camping Tables



Camping Cots And Hammocks

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Camping Furniture Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Prominent market players sell their products through specialty stores as it offers greater visibility and a wide assortment of products. For example, Dick's Sporting Goods, Cabela's, and REI are some of the popular chain stores of sports goods. Specialty outdoor sports shops are retail outlets that only sell outdoor sports products. These stores adopt more than distribution mediums because of their variety of offerings. This results in manufacturers highly depending on these retail stores to plan their budget for marketing, advertising, and promotion to create product and brand visibility among customers. Hence, such factors drive the offline segment of the camping furniture market during the forecast period.

Camping Furniture Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist camping furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the camping furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the camping furniture market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping furniture market vendors

Camping Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,097.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alps Brands, BICA SpA, Dometic Group AB, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., GCI Outdoor LLC, Go Outdoors Retail Ltd, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kamp Rite, NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Picnic Time Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Regatta Ltd., TravelChair Co., TREKOLOGY, Wenzel, Zanskar Outdoor Equipment., Corvids India Pvt Ltd., and Eurofun Touristik GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

