Camping Lights and Lanterns Market from Leisure Products Industry to register a growth of USD 68.21Mn, Rising number of travelers for adventure activities to boost market growth- Technavio

Aug 23, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping lights and lanterns market size is set to grow by USD 68.21 million, at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecasted period. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the camping lights and lanterns market segmentation by product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The growing number of people who travel for adventure activities is one of the major reasons propelling the market for camping lights and lanterns. Another factor boosting the camping lights and lanterns market over the forecast period is the advancement of product features. The market for camping lights and lanterns will face significant obstacles during the projected period due to the rising popularity of RVs and glamping.
The rising number of travelers for adventure activities, more emphasis on multichannel marketing strategies to provide trade offers, government support, and funding for camping promotion will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Product
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Headlamps
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The flashlights category will significantly increase its market share in camping lights and lanterns. One of the most vital pieces of camping gear is the flashlight. The demand for these lights is growing faster than that for other lights because of their portability (they can fit in one's pocket). Many technological advances have taken place in the flashlights segment, such as the adoption of LED and solar LED technologies, which conserve energy and thus attract more customers
Some of the major vendors of the camping lights and lanterns market in the Leisure Products industry include Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist camping lights and lanterns market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the camping lights and lanterns market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the camping lights and lanterns market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping lights and lanterns market vendors
Survival Tools Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The survival tools market share is expected to increase by USD 524.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%.
Balance Bike Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The balance bike market share is expected to increase to USD 898.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 68.21 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.45
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Flashlights - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Lanterns - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Headlamps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Clarus Corp.
- 10.4 Extreme Lights
- Exhibit 50: Extreme Lights - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Extreme Lights - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Extreme Lights - Key offerings
- 10.5 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 53: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Johnson Outdoors Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.9 LUMINTOP
- Exhibit 69: LUMINTOP - Overview
- Exhibit 70: LUMINTOP - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: LUMINTOP - Key offerings
- 10.10 Newell Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 OSRAM GmbH
- Exhibit 77: OSRAM GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 78: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: OSRAM GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 80: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Wipro Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
