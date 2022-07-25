Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Size to Grow by USD 68.21 Mn, Rising Number of Travelers for Adventure Activities to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising number of travelers for adventure activities is driving the growth of the market. In recent years, the adventure tourism market has experienced growth. Adventure tourism has several health benefits, such as the reduction of obesity. Rapid urbanization has led to mobile, fast-paced, and polluted environments and high demand for adventure tourism. The rise of the adventure tourism market is also leading to the expansion of related markets such as camping equipment, which includes the market for camping lights and lanterns.

Market Segmentation

The camping lights and lanterns market report is segmented by product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe will be a leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the camping lights and lanterns market in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

Clarus Corp.

Extreme Lights

General Electric Co.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LUMINTOP

Newell Brands Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Wipro Ltd.

Vendor Landscape

The global camping lights and lanterns market is highly competitive because of the presence of major established vendors. Vendors are heavily investing in planning, product designing and developing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing product portfolios. They are also developing innovative products, solutions, and services to gain a strong foothold in the market. Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activities have been increasing in the global camping lights and lanterns market since 2018. For instance, in May 2020, GE announced that it signed a definitive agreement to sell its lighting business to Savant Systems, Inc. Similarly, in July 2020, the company subsidiary Rubbermaid announced a partnership with TerraCycle.

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 68.21 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Flashlights - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Lanterns - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Headlamps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Clarus Corp.

10.4 Extreme Lights

Exhibit 50: Extreme Lights - Overview



Exhibit 51: Extreme Lights - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Extreme Lights - Key offerings

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 53: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 54: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Exhibit 57: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 LUMINTOP

Exhibit 69: LUMINTOP - Overview



Exhibit 70: LUMINTOP - Product and service



Exhibit 71: LUMINTOP - Key offerings

10.10 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 72: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 77: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 78: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 79: OSRAM GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 80: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

