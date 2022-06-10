Camping Lights and Lanterns Market size to Reach USD 68.21 Million Globally by 2025 at 8.34 % CAGR | Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 11:00 ET
The camping lights and lanterns market reports by the Product (flashlights, lanterns, and headlamps) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The camping lights and lanterns market size is expected to grow by USD 68.21million, progressing a CAGR of 8.34% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Enhancement in product features through advanced technology is a major trend supporting the camping lights and lanterns market growth in the forecast period. In camping lights and lanterns, new and innovative features such as USB ports for charging smartphones or MP3 players, red lights for better night vision, yellow lights to keep insects away, remote control, an SOS mode for emergencies, and a flashlight have been added. These novel features allow market participants to diversify their portfolios. Furthermore, many competitors are emphasizing the use of recycled materials and fabrics in their products. Strong competition is driving these competitors to keep a significant portion of their production in-house. As a result, they are hiring experts in engineering, chemistry, industrial design, and other related fields in order to boost production. This strategy also allows them to invest a significant amount of money in research and development to create new products. Competitors may charge higher prices for these new technologically advanced products, resulting in increased revenues and market growth.
For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!
Camping Lights And Lanterns Market: Major Growth Drivers
The camping lights and lanterns market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- Rising number of travelers for adventure activities
- More emphasis on multichannel marketing strategies to provide trade offers
- Government support and funding for camping promotion
To know more about the drivers along with the challenges -Download a sample now!
Camping Lights And Lanterns Market: Vendor Analysis
The camping lights and lanterns market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The camping lights and lanterns market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd. among others.
- Clarus Corp. - The company offers a wide range of camping lights and lanterns through its brands such as Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS.
- To know about all major vendor offerings -Download a sample now!
Camping Lights And Lanterns Market: Revenue Generating Segment
The camping lights and lanterns market share growth in the flashlights segment will be significant for revenue generation. Flashlights are one of the most important pieces of camping equipment. Due to their lightweight (they can be fit into one's pocket), the demand for these lights is increasing at a higher rate than that for other lights. Many technological advances have taken place in the flashlights segment, such as the adoption of LED and solar LED technologies, which conserve energy and thus attract more customers.
To know about the market contribution of each segment -Download a sample now!
The competitive scenario provided in the Camping Lights and Lanterns Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Reasons to Buy Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist camping lights and lanterns market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the camping lights and lanterns market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the camping lights and lanterns market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camping lights and lanterns market vendors
Related Reports:
- The electronic musical instruments market share is expected to increase by USD 505.09 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.09%. Download a sample now!
- The luxury chandeliers market share is expected to increase by USD 992.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. Download a sample now!
|
Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 68.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.45
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Clarus Corp., Extreme Lights, General Electric Co., Johnson Outdoors Inc., KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LUMINTOP, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Wipro Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Flashlights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Flashlights - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Lanterns - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Headlamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Headlamps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Clarus Corp.
- 10.4 Extreme Lights
- Exhibit 50: Extreme Lights - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Extreme Lights - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Extreme Lights - Key offerings
- 10.5 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 53: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Johnson Outdoors Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.9 LUMINTOP
- Exhibit 69: LUMINTOP - Overview
- Exhibit 70: LUMINTOP - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: LUMINTOP - Key offerings
- 10.10 Newell Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 OSRAM GmbH
- Exhibit 77: OSRAM GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 78: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: OSRAM GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 80: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Wipro Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article