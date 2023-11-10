Camping Lights And Lanterns Market to grow by USD 96.35 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Barebones, Crafuel Outdoors and Decathlon SA, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping lights and lanterns market is estimated to grow by USD 96.35 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.81%. The camping lights and lanterns market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer camping lights and lanterns market are Barebones, Crafuel Outdoors, Decathlon SA, Extreme Lights, Hubbell Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Wipro Ltd., Zempire Camping, Axiom Controls Pvt. Ltd, KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., LUMINTOP, Nitecore, Paddy Pallin PTY LTD, Surya Roshni Ltd., and Yalumi Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Extreme Lights - The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as BL200, BL100, and BL40 40 lumens camping Lamp under its brand Quechua.

Hubbell Inc. - The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as Acebeam T28 flashing light, D20 dive flashlight, load shed rechargeable lantern, and others.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. - The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as outdoor tent camping lights.

The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as outdoor tent camping lights.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Given its best camping sites throughout the region, the US has been the largest contributor to the North American market. Furthermore, millennials have been driving the market growth, as they prefer the outdoors in large numbers and have no intention of letting go.

Impactful driver- Rising number of travelers for adventure activities

Rising number of travelers for adventure activities Key Trend - Enhancement in product features through advanced technology

- Enhancement in product features through advanced technology Major Challenges - Surge in campsite fees

Market Segmentation

Based on the Product, the flashlights segment will be significant for revenue generation. Flashlights are one of the most important pieces of camping equipment. Due to their lightweight (they can fit into one's pocket), the demand for these lights is increasing at a higher rate than that for other lights. Many technological advances have taken place in the flashlights segment, such as the adoption of LED and solar LED technologies, which conserve energy and thus attract more customers.

Market Segmentation

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

