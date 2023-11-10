Camping Lights And Lanterns Market to grow by USD 96.35 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Barebones, Crafuel Outdoors and Decathlon SA, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping lights and lanterns market is estimated to grow by USD 96.35 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.81%. The camping lights and lanterns market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer camping lights and lanterns market are Barebones, Crafuel Outdoors, Decathlon SA, Extreme Lights, Hubbell Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Wipro Ltd., Zempire Camping, Axiom Controls Pvt. Ltd, KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., LUMINTOP, Nitecore, Paddy Pallin PTY LTD, Surya Roshni Ltd., and Yalumi Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

  • Extreme Lights - The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as BL200, BL100, and BL40 40 lumens camping Lamp under its brand Quechua.
  • Hubbell Inc. - The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as Acebeam T28 flashing light, D20 dive flashlight, load shed rechargeable lantern, and others.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. - The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as outdoor tent camping lights.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Given its best camping sites throughout the region, the US has been the largest contributor to the North American market. Furthermore, millennials have been driving the market growth, as they prefer the outdoors in large numbers and have no intention of letting go. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Rising number of travelers for adventure activities
  • Key Trend - Enhancement in product features through advanced technology
  • Major Challenges - Surge in campsite fees

Market Segmentation

  • Based on the Product, the flashlights segment will be significant for revenue generation.  Flashlights are one of the most important pieces of camping equipment. Due to their lightweight (they can fit into one's pocket), the demand for these lights is increasing at a higher rate than that for other lights. Many technological advances have taken place in the flashlights segment, such as the adoption of LED and solar LED technologies, which conserve energy and thus attract more customers.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The global surgical lights market size is estimated to grow by USD 461.45 million at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027.

The light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,869.64 million.

Camping Lights And Lanterns Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by 

7 Market Segmentation by 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada to increase by USD 2.34 billion during 2024-2028; The increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs drives growth - Technavio

Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada to increase by USD 2.34 billion during 2024-2028; The increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs drives growth - Technavio

The healthcare logistics market in Canada size is expected to grow by USD 2.34 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the...
X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

The X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is expected to grow by USD 485.72 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.