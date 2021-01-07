Camping market skyrockets, positions Sēkr for unprecedented growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sēkr, creator of The Vanlife App, the only app to provide community connections and outdoor travel resources all in one, closed its first funding round. This female-owned startup is uniquely poised to take the camping market by storm by making outdoor travel easier, safer and more connected.

Living on the road, founders and friends Breanne Acio and Jessica Shisler, Ph.D., discovered a winning combination with Sēkr. With a 400% increase in camping activities* this year, Sēkr is now experiencing a surge of new members.

"The tried and true family camping vacation is more popular than ever, and our research shows Americans spend more money on outdoor recreation than they do on pharmaceuticals and fuel," said Shisler, Sēkr COO and co-founder. "There's a huge audience hungry for information on places to safely camp and connect with other travelers."

Sēkr investors Backstage Capital , Storyteller Overland and Gaingels recognize that the fast-growing startup is primed for growth and contributing to real social change. They join existing investors including Techstars, Andy Ballester, Co-Founder of GoFundMe and Silvia Mah, founding partner of Ad Astra Ventures.

"Backstage Capital has invested in more than 150 companies led by underrepresented founders, and we are happy to add Sēkr to that list," said Arlan Hamilton, founder of Backstage Capital. "I started this fund to invest in those such as Sēkr who are led by overachieving, yet underestimated founders."

Acio and Shisler discovered a niche that continues to grow in light of the pandemic. With the new year, the duo continues to roam the open road looking for amazing sunsets and lucky investors to ride shotgun. For more information about Sēkr and The Vanlife App, visit www.thevanlifeapp.com .

Sēkr is an outdoor travel technology company providing marketplace and subscription access to camping destinations. Founded by Breanne Acio and Jessica Shisler, Ph.D. in 2018, The Vanlife App by Sēkr provides road travelers with critical resources from camping locations to connecting travelers, solving key barriers to accessing the outdoors. As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), Sēkr is committed to protecting and giving back to public lands by donating a portion of annual proceeds to the outdoor community. For more information, visit www.thevanlifeapp.com .

*NOTE: Data according to The Guardian .

