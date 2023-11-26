Camping Sleeping Bags Market size to grow by USD 616.97 million from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alpkit Ltd., Alps Brands and AMG Group Ltd., and many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping sleeping bags market is estimated to grow by USD 616.97 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%. The camping sleeping bags market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer camping sleeping bags market are Alpkit Ltd., Alps Brands, AMG Group Ltd., Big Agnes Inc., C and S Holmes Inc., Chanodug Outdoor, Columbia Sportswear Co., Exxel Outdoors LLC, Frasers Group plc, Go Time Gear, Hyke and Byke, Johnson Outdoors Inc., MalloMe, NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Snugpak Ltd., Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG, and VF Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camping Sleeping Bags Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market for camping sleeping bags in North America is fuelled by factors such as the rising participation in outdoor recreational activities, including camping, particularly among the youth. Furthermore, in some North American nations, several governments are providing caravans or other forms of camping accommodation at reasonable prices in the interest of increased profits for the camp industry. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Rise in adventure tourism

Rise in adventure tourism Key Trend - Surge in innovative product designs

- Surge in innovative product designs Major Challenges - Increasing availability of counterfeit camping sleeping bags

Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The offline segment comprises different retail formats such as sporting goods chain stores, specialty outdoor sports shops, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and department stores. The main advantage of this segment is that it offers greater visibility and a wide assortment of products which encourages prominent players to sell their products through these stores. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Camping Sleeping Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.09

