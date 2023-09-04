Camping Tent Market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 268.89 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in adventure tourism drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping tent market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 268.89 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% according to Technavio. Growth in adventure tourism is notably driving the Europe-Camping Tent Market growth. The demand for camping tents is increasing due to the rising participation in adventure activities such as hiking, rock or mountain climbing. Camping organizations in Europe are responding by providing more camping sites, which is further driving the growth of the adventure tourism segment. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of tourists visiting Europe, contributing to the growth of camping in the region. This growth is also fueled by the consistent increase in the adventure tourism market in Hungary, Latvia, and Romania. Although hard adventure sports are not as popular among the general public due to the risks involved, the camping tent market in Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period due to consumers' increasing preference for soft adventure sports. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Camping Tent Market in Europe 2023-2027

Camping Tent Market in Europe Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ADL Tent Ltd., AMG Group Ltd, Big Agnes Inc., BIGHEAD Glamping Tents, Callaway Golf Co., CanvasCamp, Cascade Designs Inc., Dometic UK Awnings Ltd., Easy Camp Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Khyam UK Ltd., Manufacture Des Tentes Cabanon, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Terra Nova Equipment Ltd., Trigano MDC, and VF Corp., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Tunnel tents, Dome tents, Geodesic tents, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline stores and Online stores), and Geography ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Camping Tent Market in Europe - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -ADL Tent Ltd., AMG Group Ltd, Big Agnes Inc., BIGHEAD Glamping Tents, Callaway Golf Co., CanvasCamp, Cascade Designs Inc., Dometic UK Awnings Ltd., Easy Camp Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Khyam UK Ltd., Manufacture Des Tentes Cabanon, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Terra Nova Equipment Ltd., Trigano MDC, and VF Corp.

Camping Tent Market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The availability of technologically advanced camping tents is an emerging market trend. Manufacturers are currently prioritizing the development of environmentally friendly, lightweight, and compact camping tents with innovative features, such as pre-assembled and solar poles. Companies like Big Agnes are even offering tents with additional features like LED lighting and media pockets for charging electronic devices. This trend of advanced camping tent technology is expected to fuel the growth of the European camping tent market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this Camping Tent Market in Europe?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the camping tent market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the camping tent market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the camping tent market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of camping tent market vendors

The camping equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,697.92 million. This camping equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (camping furniture, camping backpacks, tents, cooking systems and cookware, and camping gear and accessories), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Indulgence in recreational activities is driving the market growth.

The portable fabric canopies market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 59.82 million. This portable fabric canopies market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (shady canopy, garden canopy, event tent, and portable garage), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of portable fabric canopies is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global portable fabric canopies market

Camping Tent Market in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 268.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis Europe Key countries Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADL Tent Ltd., AMG Group Ltd, Big Agnes Inc., BIGHEAD Glamping Tents, Callaway Golf Co., CanvasCamp, Cascade Designs Inc., Dometic UK Awnings Ltd., Easy Camp Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Khyam UK Ltd., Manufacture Des Tentes Cabanon, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Obelink Vrijetijdsmarkt B.V., Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Terra Nova Equipment Ltd., Trigano MDC, and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

