Camping World, Chevron Phillips Chemical, NetJets, Sharp Electronics And Travelzoo Among Customers That Signed On With BlackLine In Q3

LOS ANGELES and LONDON and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial controls and automation software provider BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) continued to expand its global customer base during the third quarter of 2019, adding a broad range of large and midsize companies to its client roster from North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Asia-Pacific region (ASIAPAC).

Among the new customers in North America in Q3 were American Chemical Society, Camping World, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Covata Energy, NetJets, Sharp Electronics, Travelzoo and Vocera Communications. New international customers included Australian Community Media, G8 Education, HaskoningDHV, Poclain Hydraulics and Super Awesome.

Nearly 245,000 users across nearly 2,900 companies worldwide use BlackLine's solutions to increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations. In 2018 alone, more than 187 million reconciliations were auto-certified and over 3.5 billion transactions matched by BlackLine customers.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Nearly 2,900 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

Related Links

http://www.blackline.com