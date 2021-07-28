CampNova Announces Sourcing and Retail Partnerships for 2 Chainz' GAS Cannabis Brand Tweet this

"This is a unique opportunity to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to conscientiously apply diversity and inclusiveness," Carlos Dew, President of Vertical Companies said. "Diversity and inclusion are important in every industry. An industry, like the cannabis space, does not gain value as it grows if it's from only one perspective."

Furthermore, the partnership will also include a collaboration with GetBroccoliBox.com . This is a premier cannabis subscription box service that provides its members with top brands such as Cookies , Stiiizy , Plugplay , Cream of the Crop , Broccoli Brands and Kahna .

Also included will be exclusive celebrity products such as GAS Cannabis by 2Chainz , Forbidden Flowers by Bella Thorne , Trees by Game , CANN with Gwyneth Paltrow , Seven Leaves by Matt Barnes , with additional exclusive celebrity products CampNova carries.

About CampNova : CampNova is an e-commerce, non-plant-touching technology platform developed by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs . A premier cannabis and CBD destination, CampNova is direct-to-consumers featuring delivery partners throughout the state of California. CampNova features brands, product audio and video content, and limited-edition exclusive releases from celebrities featuring pro-athletes, actors and influencers. Its headquarters are in Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.

