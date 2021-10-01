CampNova Announces Top 10 Celebrity Cannabis Brands

"When it comes to celebrity brands," Marvin Wilcher, cofounder of CampNova said. "we took our time to understand every celebrity's vision for the brand with attention to the quality of the flower and products. We know there are more brands out there, but these 10 are our favorites so far."

During the selection process, CampNova staff held smoke sessions, took edibles, drank cannabis-infused beverages and tried a variety of THC massage, arousal and lubricant oils, topicals and tinctures. The ranking also spotlights a new class of celebrity cannapreneurs who are advocates of cannabis but have also created a high-quality product worthy of regal recognition. Furthermore, CampNova's listing is non-paid or sponsored by any of the brands spotlighted, which in turn guarantees an honest review without the fluff.

"We've been smoking the top ten for the last year. The only problem I had is that we haven't seen too many women-owned celebrity brands," Emery Morrison, Co-Founder of CampNova said. "Where are they? We're looking for them. We want to smoke those brands while empowering women in the cannabis space."

CampNova's Best Celebrity Weed Brands

CampNova would also like to know your favorite cannabis brands. To participate in the voting process please email us at [email protected] . Brands that want to be reviewed, email us at [email protected] . For the full story click here : https://www.campnovaonline.com/best-celebrity-weed-brands/?mc_cid=b2c8e571b3&mc_eid=UNIQID

About CampNova: CampNova is an e-commerce, technology marketing platform developed by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs. A premier cannabis and CBD destination, CampNova is a direct-to-consumers platform featuring delivery partners throughout the state of California. CampNova features brands, bonus limited edition exclusive releases from celebrities featuring pro-athletes, actors and influencers. Its headquarters are in Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.

Contact: B. Ramirez - [email protected] - 925-490-3115

SOURCE CampNova