Camposol S.A. Announces the Termination of its Tender Offer for Any and All of Camposol S.A.'s outstanding 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2021

The Tender Offer was subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase Statement, dated April 27, 2018 (the " Statement "), which contains detailed information concerning the terms of the Tender Offer. These conditions included, among others, the Financing Condition, which included the pricing of an offering of notes on terms satisfactory to the Company.

The Financing Condition has not been satisfied.

As a result of the termination, none of the Notes that have been tendered in the Tender Offer will be accepted for purchase and no consideration will be paid or become payable by the Company to holders of Notes who have tendered their Notes in the Tender Offer. All Notes previously tendered and not withdrawn will be promptly returned or credited back to their respective holders.

The Company has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated to serve as the dealer managers for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the termination of the Tender Offer may be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect) or +1 (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect) or +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co. Inc., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer, at +1 (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), +1 (800) 884-4725 (all others, toll-free) and by e-mail at camposol@dfking.com.

Documents relating to the Tender Offer are also available at www.dfking.com/camposol.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Statement contain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Words such as "expect," "may," "intend," "should" and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is possible that our actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made in light of new information, future events and other factors.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camposol-sa-announces-the-termination-of-its-tender-offer-for-any-and-all-of-camposol-sas-outstanding-10-50-senior-secured-notes-due-2021--300648108.html

SOURCE Camposol S.A.