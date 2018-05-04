Camposol S.A. Extends The Expiration Date Of Its Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 10.50% Notes Due 2021

As of 5:00 p.m. on May 3, 2018, $107,495,000 principal amount of the Notes have been validly tendered in the Tender Offer, representing approximately 72.88% of the principal amount outstanding of the Notes. Holders who have validly tendered their Notes do not have to re-tender their Notes or take any other action as a result of the extension of the Expiration Date of the Tender Offer.

The other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer set forth in the Offer to Purchase for Cash Statement dated April 27, 2018 (the "Statement") still apply.

The Company has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated to serve as the dealer managers for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect) or (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co. Inc., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer, at +1 (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), +1 (800) 884-4725 (all others, toll free) and by e-mail at camposol@dfking.com.

Documents relating to the Tender Offer are also available at www.dfking.com/camposol.

None of the Company, the guarantors to the Notes, the dealer managers or the information and tender agent make any recommendations as to whether holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such recommendations. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Tender Offer documents.

The Tender Offer does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

In any jurisdiction where the securities, blue sky or other laws require tender offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which the dealer managers, or any affiliates thereof, are so licensed, the Tender Offer will be deemed to have been made by any such dealer managers, or such affiliates, on behalf of the Company.

