Campsite Rates Increase Amid Record Camping Demand

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of camping hosts and campground managers by The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, found that nearly half (48.6%) say they raised their rates in 2022. A similar portion (46.4%) say they plan to raise rates in 2023. Over a quarter (27.0%) both raised rates in 2022 and plan to raise rates again in 2023.

"In a year where the price of nearly everything increased, it's not surprising to see campsite rates increase as well," says The Dyrt president John Hayden. "But inflation is only part of the story. With a trend toward offering high-end glamping accommodations, activities and immersive environments like farmstays, the rates charged by state parks are no longer a benchmark. Private camping options are increasingly offering a different product, and they are starting to charge a different rate."

Stephen Radl and his son Perry purchased a working avocado ranch outside of Santa Barbara, California, in 2020. While avocado trees mature, camping is the main source of revenue for Radl Ranch , which has four glamping sites and two camper van sites.

When they first opened, campers had to bring their own tents and the rate was $30. The sites were always full, so as they added luxury tents, fire pits, picnic tables, mattresses and cots, they increased the rate to $60 without any decline in bookings. In 2022, they found that campers were happy to pay higher rates for more amenities, charging $105 for larger family tents and $95 for two-person tents.

"At first, we were surprised people would pay $100 to camp, but we realized we offer a really great experience here," says Radl, who also owns a contracting and painting company. "We have a beautiful lawn, we keep everything super clean, and the sites are really spread out so people can enjoy the environment and the views. We have four acres of charming natural forest for bird watching and enjoying amazing sunrises and we're only about four minutes from downtown Santa Barbara."

Radl plans to keep the rates where they are in 2023. He says he seems to have struck a balance where the property attracts couples, families and even students and parents visiting University of California, Santa Barbara.

