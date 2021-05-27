Campspot Announces Affiliate Marketing Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot, a leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, announces today a new affiliate marketing program to offer media, independent publishers and other partners commission on sales on the Campspot platform.

Campspot's new affiliate program will be run through AWIN, the leading global affiliate network with 205,000 contributing publishers and 14,600 brands. Through Campspot's affiliate program, media will receive a commission on sales when a customer uses their link and books a stay on Campspot.

"We are thrilled to announce the Campspot affiliate program and work closer with the media to offer the best selection of campgrounds and campsites in a way that is mutually beneficial," said Michael Scheinman, Campspot CEO. "This affiliate program is an important part of our business model and we are excited to welcome affiliates to further support campers across the country."

Developed by campground owners, Campspot officially launched in 2015 with a goal to elevate the outdoor industry through technology, providing campgrounds a powerful tool to better manage bookings and grow revenue. In 2020, it rolled out its public booking platform, allowing travelers to search and book thousands of campgrounds, and quickly becoming the premier marketplace for outdoor travel. From 2019 to 2020, Campspot saw a 220% increase in the volume of bookings across all of its customers.

Campspot, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company, which also has development offices in Denver, Colorado, and Chicago, Illinois, was founded with the intent to provide a simple, modern online booking experience serving campers and campgrounds. Since the initial software was launched, it has processed hundreds of millions of searches and millions of bookings.

To learn more about Campspot's affiliate program or to sign up and join, follow this link.

About Campspot

Campspot is a leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, providing access to almost 110,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in- class reservation system (site inventory and ancillary add-ons) by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools (utility billing, housekeeping tracking, etc.) to provide the best possible user experience Campspot provides an intuitive easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning vacation seamless. For more information, please visit www.campspot.com. Follow Campspot on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

