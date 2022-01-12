Campspot Announces First Annual Campspot Award Winners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2022 Campspot , the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, is thrilled to announce the winners of the first annual Campspot Awards . The awards recognize excellence in the campground industry and elevate businesses leading the way in important aspects such as top destinations, camper experience, unique offerings, and design.

Campspot originally launched in 2015, and the public online marketplace ( www.campspot.com ), launched in late Spring 2020. The ever-increasing portfolio includes nearly 20% of all private campgrounds in North America, and Campspot Marketplace enables campers to search and book from more than 140,000 campsites. Campspot has grown into the premier platform for outdoor travel, providing users real-time pricing that guarantees campers always receive the best deal.

With the past couple years seeing a tremendous growth in the outdoor travel industry, the inaugural Campspot Awards celebrate the top camping destinations across the country. This year's seven categories include Top Campgrounds in the USA, Most Popular Campgrounds in the USA, Top Campgrounds for Families, Top Campgrounds with a View, Top Campgrounds for First-Timers, Top Camping Sites, and Top Campground Design. The 2022 Campspot Awards Winners are:

Top Campgrounds in the USA

Most Popular Campgrounds in the USA

Top Campgrounds for Families

Top Campgrounds with Views

Top Campgrounds for First-Timers

Top Camping Sites

Top Campground Design

"We are thrilled to be able to honor and recognize our best-in-industry campground partners from all over our beautiful country," said Michael Scheinman, CEO of Campspot. "As outdoor travel continues to flourish, we are excited to grow the annual Campspot Awards in the years ahead."

The 2022 Campspot Awards winners were selected by analyzing park attributes, customer reviews, photos, and leveraging a panel of outdoors industry professionals. To be eligible for a Campspot Award in most categories, campgrounds needed to be Campspot customers by October 1, 2021. To learn more about the 2022 Campspot Awards, please visit: www.campspot.com/about/2022-awards .

About Campspot

Campspot is a leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, providing access to more than 140,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system (site inventory and ancillary add-ons) by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools (utility billing, housekeeping tracking, etc.) to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

