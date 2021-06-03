Campspot Launches Mobile App in Time for Busiest Season Following 220% Increase in Bookings in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot, the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, today announced the launch of a mobile app to make it even easier for campers to search, discover and book their perfect camping trip.

With the Campspot Mobile App, available on both IOS and Android, campers will have access to over 110,000 campsites in 49 states in the U.S. and all 10 Canadian provinces and because Campspot integrates directly with campground reservation systems, campers can instantly find and book their ideal camp spot right in the app.

"We are thrilled to make it easier than ever to book a camping trip with the introduction of the Campspot Mobile App," said Michael Scheinman, Campspot CEO. "We continue to see unprecedented demand for outdoor vacations following a 220% increase in the volume of Campspot bookings from 2019 to 2020. Our app will help lovers of the outdoors quickly and easily book a campsite and create lifelong camping memories."

Key Features of the Campspot Mobile App include:

Instead of a tedious search through individual campground websites, campers can use the app to search thousands of campgrounds at once

With a variety of ways to stay and enjoy the outdoors, the app makes it easy to find a RV resort, campground, cabin, or glamping option that fits the needs of every camper

Book directly and instantly with Campspot's low price guarantee

Use Campspot's "lock-your-site" feature to book the precise location within the campground you desire

Developed by campground owners, Campspot officially launched in 2015 with a goal to bring the outdoor industry in line with current mobile behaviors by introducing technology that provides campgrounds with a powerful tool to better manage bookings and grow revenue. In 2020, it rolled out its public booking platform, allowing travelers to search and book thousands of campgrounds, and quickly became the premier marketplace for outdoor travel.

About Campspot

Campspot is a leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options and more, providing access to almost 110,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in- class reservation system (site inventory and ancillary add-ons) by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools (utility billing, housekeeping tracking, etc.) to provide the best possible user experience Campspot provides an intuitive easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning vacation seamless. For more information, please visit www.campspot.com. Follow Campspot on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

