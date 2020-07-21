CampTek Software and Seaglass Technology Partners Announce Business Alliance Partnership

PORTLAND, Maine, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CampTek Software and Seaglass Technology Partners announce the formation of a Business Alliance Partnership.

The partnership combines CampTek Software, the leading RPA and Hyperautomation provider, with Seaglass Technology Partners, an experienced IT Staffing firm. Together, the companies will provide automation talent and services in the areas of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

"CampTek Software is thrilled to partner with such a well-tuned IT solutions firm. Together with Seaglass Technology Partners, we hope to reach companies in greater Portland, the state of Maine and the United States with top tier talent," said Peter Camp of CampTek Software.

"Seaglass Technology Partners is excited to partner with such a cutting-edge software company. CampTek Software is a solid match for us given our strengths in the Fintech space, particularly. We look forward to working with them," said David Simpson of Seaglass Technology Partners.

Seaglass Technology Partners has been in the IT consulting/staffing arena for over 10 years. The founders have a combined 50-plus years in the space. We specialize in staffing software development life cycle positions such as Project Managers, Business Analysts, Software Developers and Quality Assurance analysts. We have worked with companies across the country in industries such as Fintech, Defense contractors, manufacturers, IT service providers, etc.

CampTek Software is a Full Life Cycle RPA SaaS Provider that is there for every step of your RPA Journey. With over 17 years developing and supporting RPA Applications we have the expertise to support any Automation initiative. CampTek Software is a unique RPA Partner in that we have the background to develop and support any RPA Process. In addition, we offer Hosted Support and Bot Support for the processes that are in production. Our unique hosted model offers many of powerful advantages including a shorter time to market, 24/7 support and an overall lower cost of entry.

