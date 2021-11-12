CampTek Software Announces SOC 2 Type I Compliance

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CampTek Software, a leading RPA SaaS Provider, announces successful completion of the audit to obtain the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I certification. The SOC 2 certification provides validation of CampTek Software's security practices, as well as peace of mind for CampTek Software's partners and customers.

A SOC 2 Type I certification is a rigorous audit performed by an independent auditor. The audit confirms CampTek Software's internal controls are effective for protecting customer information. The goal of these audits is to validate the internal controls related to one or more Trust Service Criteria (TSC). Criteria includes Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). CampTek Software was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide that provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

CampTek Software's internal controls are built using best industry practices. These practices are specifically designed for service providers and align with SOC 2 criteria objectives and requirements. This allows CampTek Software to have the proper governance, controls, procedures, and safeguards in place to protect customer data from cyber-attacks. As a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, not only do we focus on security, but also availability, particularly since customers rely on our platform for their mission critical automations.

Security and privacy have always been a top priority for CampTek Software. We are committed to continue upholding the highest level of security for user data by monitoring and running daily vulnerability scans on platform. Penetration tests will continue to be performed regularly by an external firm. SOC 2 certification ensures that user data is always protected with the implementation of efficient internal controls.

"I am extremely proud to announce that we have achieved SOC 2 Type I certification," said Peter Camp, CTO and Founder of CampTek Software. "Keeping our customer data safe is our top priority and today's announcement reiterates our staff's commitment to this goal. I truly appreciate all their hard work to achieve this level of security for our clients.

The report is available for clients upon request.

About CampTek Software

CampTek Software is a Full-Life-Cycle RPA SaaS Provider with industry experience developing and supporting RPA Applications since 2005. We have the expertise to support any Automation initiative. With our unique background, we are qualified to develop and support any RPA Process. We offer Strategy Services, Hosted and Bot Support for all production processes and industry leading products like Healthcare RCM ROI Bots, Citizen Development as a Service, Swift Search document management and indexing and InvoiceBot. Our unique hosted model offers many powerful advantages including shorter time to production, 24/7 support and overall lower cost of entry.

