Campus Ethernet Switch Revenues Crash to a Two-Year Low in 1Q 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

Arista Expands Despite Market Digestion Cycle

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, 1Q 2024 worldwide Campus Switch revenues dropped by 23 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). The only two vendors that grew Campus Switch revenues Y/Y in 1Q 2024 were Arista and Ubiquiti.

"Vendor backlogs of campus switch orders have now been completely run down, and the market is in a multi-quarter digestion cycle," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The shipments of most port speeds declined, and the Average Sales Price (ASP) also dropped on a Y/Y basis.

"However, in 1Q 2024, Arista had its third sequential quarter of share gain, growing Campus Switch sales to large enterprises. Meanwhile, Cisco's Campus Switch shipments contracted sharply. This reduction contrasts with their shipments in 2023, when Cisco opened the "floodgate" for Catalyst and Meraki port shipments which had been on backorder," added Morgan.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2024 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

The contraction in campus switch sales was broad-based across all regions, with the exception of CALA.

Some vendors bucked the price trend and were able to grow port ASPs thanks to richer product mixes.

2.5/5.0 Gbps switch ports are expected to return to growth as shipments of Wi-Fi 7 Access Points accelerate.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100 Mbps, 1/2.5/5/10/25/40/50/100/400 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts as well as split by customer size (Enterprise vs. SMB) and vertical segments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

