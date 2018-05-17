Campus Labs, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition of Chalk & Wire

"With the addition of Chalk & Wire's market-leading ePortfolio tools and services, Campus Labs continues to evolve the resources available to follow the student journey through an institution," said Eric Reich, Co-Founder and CEO of Campus Labs. "By delivering a more embedded offering to assess students at the individual level, Campus Labs can enable institutions to deepen their understanding of student learning."

Eric Geveda, Principal of Leeds Equity Partners said, "The addition of Chalk & Wire to Campus Labs and Edcentric further solidifies its software suite. We look forward to building deeper partnerships with our customers as we seek to increase student success and enhance teaching and learning."

"Through our two-decades long legacy of work with more than 400 colleges and universities, we have developed tools and processes that evolve teaching in ways that improve student learning," said Geoff Irvine, Founder and CEO of Chalk & Wire. "Joining Campus Labs is an exciting, natural next step that will allow us to offer more comprehensive, student-centered solutions to institutions."

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). Since 1993, Leeds Equity has provided more than $1.5 billion of private equity capital to a broad spectrum of companies across the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long term value for its portfolio companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see

http://www.leedsequity.com/

About Edcentric:

Edcentric is the leading provider of institutional effectiveness software to education institutions. Edcentric's go-to-market operations include Campus Labs, based in Buffalo, NY and iModules, based in Leawood, KS. The company's software enables planning, assessment, engagement and fundraising, thereby improving overall institutional effectiveness.

For additional information on Edcentric, see

http://www.edcentric.io

About Campus Labs:

Founded in 2001, Campus Labs empowers education institutions to make valuable connections with their data. The Company offers a complete set of integrated solutions for areas such as assessment, retention, teaching, learning, student engagement, and institutional effectiveness.

For additional information on Campus Labs, see

https://www.campuslabs.com/

