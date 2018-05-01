Campus Life & Style Named as the 3rd Best Company to Work for in Texas

Created in 2006, the Best Companies to Work for in Texas awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas. It is a collaborative initiative between the Texas Society for Human Resource Management, the Texas Association of Business, the publishers of Texas Monthly and Best Companies Group.

Based in Austin, Texas, CLS is helmed by industry veteran Jim Sholders who serves as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining CLS, Mr. Sholders served as Senior Vice President at American Campus Communities (ACC) and was responsible for the overall fiscal operations, asset management, leasing and personnel supervision over ACC's 170 property portfolio.

CLS has revolutionized the student experience through its emphasis on unparalleled standards of design, chic living spaces, first class customer service and a company culture second to none. CLS has partnered with world-renowned Forbes Travel Guide to carefully train each employee on the philosophies behind the highest standards of customer service, creating both outstanding resident living experiences and superior career skills for its employees.

"We are honored to be among the best employers in Texas," said Elliot J. Tamir, co-founder, and co-CEO of Vesper Holdings, the parent company of Campus Life & Style. "When our employees are happy, our residents are happy. We are dedicated to ensuring that each member of our team is supported, trained, recognized and rewarded so they can do their best work and grow as valuable members of our organization."

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings' diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the 8th largest student housing owner in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 46 properties, including over 17,000 student housing beds. Vesper Holdings anticipates growing its student housing portfolio to 25,000 beds over the next two years.

For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit http://www.clsliving.com/.

For more information about Vesper Holdings, please visit vesperholdings.com.

