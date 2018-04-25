Campus Management Announces Annual Excellence Award Winners During CampusInsight 2018

"Our Excellence Award winners are passionate and dedicated higher education technology leaders and representative of our forward-thinking client-base," said Jim Milton, CEO of Campus Management. "The winners' innovative uses of technology allows their institutions to make significant business process improvements and achieve measurable outcomes across their campuses, resulting in better overall experiences for faculty, staff and students."

The 2018 Campus Management Excellence Award Winners are:

Asbury University (Operational Efficiency Award) – The Christian liberal arts university recognized the need to fully automate the retrieval, processing and importing of student test scores. Working with Campus Management, the institution has realized significant business process improvements and decreased operational expenses in the areas of employee service, administration and infrastructure. By automating processes, Asbury University has saved over 300 hours of staff time and ensured 100 percent accuracy and completeness of test data.

(Student Success Award) – By using Campus Management's CampusNexus workflow, the nonprofit healthcare educational institution has improved its Registrar Office's operational efficiency by automating student scheduling. Unicesumar (Strategic Vision and Innovation Award) – Using Campus Management's CampusNexus CRM to automate the communication process has allowed Unicesumar, a private university in Brazil , to increase recruitment and retention efforts and improve call center efficiencies. By the end of 2017, Unicesumar bolstered recruitment by 31 percent year-over-year and improved call center agent efficiencies from 3.8 to 5.5 enrollments per day by automating inbound and outbound calls.



