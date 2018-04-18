Campus Management Unveils CampusNexus Engage at CampusInsight 2018

Available in December 2018, CampusNexus Engage is the outcome of a collaboration between Campus Management and Microsoft to deliver a comprehensive, intelligent platform to transform the way higher education institutions engage with their constituents. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, combined with Campus Management higher education extensions and expertise, enables institutions to drive personalized and predictive engagement with their constituents at scale. Pricing will be available this summer.

"Based on a deep expertise and rich history in higher education, we are building a transformative platform that allows an institution to put the student at the center and deliver a highly personalized and contextualized engagement," said Mark Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Campus Management.

"With the support and foundation of Microsoft, this solution will truly empower students and bring a competitive advantage to institutions," said Jim Milton, Chief Executive Officer, Campus Management. "Continuing the development of CampusNexus Engage and bringing it to market in the next year is a momentous milestone for Campus Management and our partners."

Campus Management solutions are built on Microsoft technology, allowing clients to benefit from Dynamics 365 and the trusted Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Anthony Salcito, Vice President of Worldwide Education, Microsoft Corp. said, "Campus Management and Microsoft share a commitment to the higher education community. The collaboration that has taken place over the past year to develop the CampusNexus Engage platform is evidence of our shared vision and passion for transformative technology."

Fourteen design partners, including Campus Management customer Kansas State University, will collaborate with the company on CampusNexus Engage.

"Campus Management has always had a student-centric focus on education and CampusNexus Engage will take this approach to the next level," said Jan Elsasser, Assistant Vice President Student Life Technology and Information Services, Kansas State University. "We look forward to working with the company as they continue their mission of helping institutions increase efficiencies, while setting students up for success with a personalized approach to learning."

For the past 30 years, Campus Management has been developing solutions and services to allow higher education institutions to transform their academic delivery, student success and operational efficiency.

About Campus Management Corp.

Campus Management is a leading provider of cloud-based SIS, CRM and ERP solutions and services that transform higher education institutions. Today, more than 1,100 institutions in over 30 countries partner with Campus Management to transform academic delivery, student success and operational efficiency.

