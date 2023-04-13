Campus Networking Equipment Global Market to 2028: Surging Adoption of Cloud Based Services Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Campus Networking Equipment Market: Analysis By Product (Ethernet Switch, Router And WLAN), By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast Up To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global campus networking equipment market in 2022 was valued at US$31.14 billion. The market value is anticipated to grow to US$40.55 billion by 2028.

Campus networking equipment refers to the hardware and software components used to build and manage the local area network (LAN) in a campus environment, such as a university, office park, or corporate campus. Campus networking effectively consists of three products: ethernet switches, routers, and WLAN equipment.

The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, with ethernet switch segment being the dominant type owing to increasing demand for reliable, secure, and high-speed networks.

WLAN equipment market is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecasted years. With the increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, there is a growing demand for wireless networks that can provide high-speed internet access and connectivity.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting the global campus networking equipment market is growing need for network security. Campus networks are prone to cyber threats and attacks. With the increasing use of digital technologies on campuses, the need for robust network security has become critical. Campus networking equipment providers are offering advanced security solutions such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and antivirus software to ensure the security of campus networks. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rapid expansion of educational institutions, growing volume of internet of things (IoT) devices, surge in adoption of cloud based services, increasing shift towards wireless infrastructure and many other factors.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, high initial investment costs and complex integration requirements, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as growth in edge computing, integration of artificial intelligence, growing 5G network and rise in BYOD trend, etc. The BYOD trend has created a demand for campus networking equipment that is compatible with a wide range of devices and can handle the increased traffic on campus networks. As a result, many networking equipment vendors have developed solutions that are designed to support BYOD environments, such as wireless access points, mobile device management software, and network security solutions. Furthermore, 5G technology offers much faster data transfer speeds and lower latency compared to previous generations of wireless networks. This enables campus networks to support a larger number of devices and applications simultaneously, which is particularly important given the growing number of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) on campus. As a result, there is an increasing demand for 5G-enabled networking equipment such as routers, switches, and access points.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdown across all the countries, forcing the educational and governmental institutions to close down their premises. This led to slowdown in new construction projects and building renovations, which has impacted the demand for networking equipment used in campus environments.

As a result, many companies in the market have reported decreased sales and revenue in 2020. One of the primary challenges has been disruptions in global supply chains, as manufacturers and suppliers have had to deal with lockdowns, restrictions on travel and transportation, and workforce disruptions. This has led to delays in production and delivery of networking equipment, which has impacted the ability of organizations to upgrade or expand their network infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

Global campus networking equipment market is a consolidated market with Cisco's dominance of the campus market has waned over the last decade. After Cisco, HPE with their Aruba products are the only other vendor (outside of Huawei/China) with a significant amount of share in the campus market.

Arista has a great opportunity to grow from a small base. Arista is currently a small player in the campus market, but their data center switching leadership has given them a solid platform to expand from as they have largely had success in converting data center customers into campus customers.

The key players in the global campus networking equipment market are:

Nvidia Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

CommScope (Ruckus Networks)

Cambium Networks

Fortinet Inc

Enterprise WLAN market is also expected to enjoy a higher five-year growth rate as corporate campuses increasingly transition to wireless technology. Cisco is currently the largest enterprise WLAN company by a wide margin, while TP-Link and CommScope are the two largest players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Campus Networking Equipment: An Overview

2.1.1 Definition of Campus Networking Equipment

2.1.2 Simplified Campus Network Architecture

2.2 Campus Networking Equipment Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Campus Networking Equipment Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market by Product (Ethernet switch, WLAN and Router)

3.1.4 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market by Product: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Campus Ethernet Switches Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Campus WLAN Equipment Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Campus Router Equipment Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Campus Networking Equipment Market

5.1.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario of Campus Networking Equipment Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Need For Network Security

6.1.2 Rapid Expansion Of Educational Institutions

6.1.3 Growing Volume of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

6.1.4 Surge in Adoption of Cloud Based Services

6.1.5 Increasing Shift Towards Wireless Infrastructure

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

6.2.2 Complex Integration Requirements

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Growing 5G Network

6.3.3 Growth in Edge Computing

6.3.4 Rise in BYOD Trend



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Campus Networking Equipment Market Players: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Campus Networking Equipment Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Enterprise WLAN Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhahdp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets