Campus Partners with Replit to Launch Vibe Coding 101

The online college built for Gen Z teams up with Replit to teach anyone—not just coders—how to build real applications with AI.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus, a two-year college backed by investors including Sam Altman, General Catalyst, Founders Fund, and Shaquille O'Neal, today announced the launch of a new course in AI Assisted Software Development (Vibe Coding) in partnership with Replit, the AI-powered software creation platform with over 40 million users.

"There's never been more leverage in learning how to build apps than there is now. With Replit, truly anyone can go from 'idea' to 'something useful' in hours instead of weeks," said Tade Oyerinde, founder and chancellor of Campus. "But a lot of folks are just scratching the surface of what's possible with vibe coding. Our vibe coding series shows folks how to get 10 times more out of these platforms."

The first eight-week course, which feeds into a 16-week certificate program, is built for curious professionals who want to stop tinkering and start shipping useful internal tools and prototypes. Students will work in Replit to design, build, and deploy functional web apps. The live online courses are taught by industry pros who code, teach, and ship every day, including Namrata Ganatra (former Meta and PayPal engineer), Brandon Middleton (AWS and Stanford), and Theo Kayat (Northwestern). Students learn from people who are building at the frontier of tech—and who know how to teach it live.

The course gives non-technical professionals a foundation in AI-powered software development. Each week focuses on practical, hands-on work like writing Python, prompt-engineering AI agents, debugging, and shipping live apps that solve real problems.

"Computers are the most powerful tools in human history, and most people still use them only to consume," said Amjad Masad, founder and CEO of Replit. "AI changes that. It gives anyone with an idea the power to build. Campus is teaching the next wave of creators how to use that power."

Those who complete the course will be prepared to harness the power of vibe coding platforms like Replit to develop and implement functional internal tools, prototypes, MVPs and more.

The new vibe coding offering builds on Campus' growing body of AI-focused offerings, following the launch of its Applied AI concentration earlier this year and its new Information Technology degree program. It also follows Campus' recent acquisition of Sizzle AI, an AI-learning platform founded by former Meta AI chief Jerome Pesenti.

10% of all proceeds from tuition for the Vibe Coding 101 course will be donated to the Campus Foundation to fund scholarships that open doors, unlock potential, and change futures.

About Campus

Campus is a new way to go to college, built for students looking for a lower-cost, faster launchpad into a career – or a four-year degree. Campus delivers live, online classes taught by professors who also teach at leading universities like NYU, Stanford, and Howard University. The college's unique approach is grounded in a pioneering technology platform and a heavily-researched student success model that offers students dedicated advisors and on-demand tutoring and coaching to ensure their academic access. Campus was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. To learn more, visit campus.edu.

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. With millions of users worldwide and over 500,000 professional users, Replit is democratizing software development by removing traditional barriers to application creation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

SOURCE Campus.edu