Campus Switch Revenue Continued to Slide in 2Q20, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Campus Switch revenue deteriorated in 2Q20, down 9 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), following a 7 percent decline in the first quarter. However, the market weakness occurred mostly in North America and Europe, impacting vendors with exposure in those markets, namely Cisco, Extreme Networks, HPE Aruba, and Juniper Networks. Meanwhile, the Chinese market jumped 8 percent Y/Y, benefiting Huawei, H3C, and Ruijie Networks.

"Excluding some pockets of strength at certain high-end enterprises and industry verticals such as government and public sector, demand for campus switches was generally suppressed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Small and Medium businesses with limited IT budgets were impacted the most and reduced their spending on campus switches at twice the rate that of larger enterprises. Meanwhile, sales in China rebounded; driven by an early control of the pandemic, government stimulus, and improvement in supply challenges," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 2Q20 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

NBase-T shipments up double-digit, reflecting a healthy spending from high-end customers.

Arista hit its target of $100 M in cumulative revenue since the firm entered the Campus market in 3Q19. Half of this revenue were driven by switches, and the remainder by WLAN and services.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100, 1000 Mbps, 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps), plus regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

