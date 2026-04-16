Campus to Community Fund Awards $20,000 to Student Entrepreneurs at Second Pitch Event

SAN MARCOS, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campus to Community Fund, part of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Texas State University, awarded $20,000 to two Texas State student entrepreneurs during its second pitch event on March 28, continuing its mission to help student founders turn bold ideas into growing ventures.

Student founders and judges gather after the Campus to Community Fund pitch event, featuring Meza Metalworks, YAH's Descent, judges Randy Haran, Jeff Cuban, Scott Barnes, Drew Lynch, Kimberly Lynch, and Quinn Valentine, director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Designed to support students as they build and launch businesses, the Campus to Community Fund provides targeted funding, expert mentorship, and access to a strong entrepreneurial network. At this event, two standout ventures were selected for funding to move their businesses forward.

Lucrecia Olususi and Kreestyn Okorodudu, founders of YAH's Descent, were awarded to finalize product development and officially launch their brand. YAH's Descent creates high-quality PU vegan leather tote bags that combine luxury and purpose with a focus on empowerment and mental wellness. The funding will support their first production run, legal protections, and strategic marketing efforts ahead of launch.

Bernardo Meza, founder of Meza Metalworks, was also awarded to grow his custom metal art and design business. His work blends handcrafted artistry and precision, resulting in pieces that reflect both technical skill and creative vision. The award will help expand operations and reach new customers.

Both ventures impressed judges with their innovation, business potential, and readiness to scale. Judges included Randy Haran, Jeff Cuban, Scott Barnes, Drew Lynch, and Kimberly Lynch.

Beyond funding, both recipients will continue receiving mentorship and guidance from faculty, professionals, and community leaders. This support reflects the Campus to Community Fund's commitment to long-term entrepreneurial development and helping students build ventures with lasting impact.

About the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Texas State University equips students with the resources, experiences, and connections needed to launch ideas, grow ventures, and develop an entrepreneurial mindset. Through programs, mentorship, competitions, and community partnerships, the Center helps turn innovation into impact across campus and beyond.

Contact: Quinn Valentine, +1 (605) 265-0882

SOURCE Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Texas State University