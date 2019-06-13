CampUSA Expands Offerings to More Than 1,200 Top Campgrounds Across the Country

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Website and mobile app CampUSA announced today that it has added hundreds of new campgrounds and enhanced functionality to its database, allowing users to locate properties and book reservations at more than 1,200 top-rated campgrounds across the nation. CampUSA now includes campgrounds from industry leaders Thousand Trails, Encore, KOA, and Campground Reviews.

With CampUSA, campers can explore a variety of RV sites and vacation rentals like cabins, cottages, and yurts. CampUSA makes it easy for campers to search for campgrounds by current location, state, campground name, and amenities. Campers can view photos, descriptions, and nearby campgrounds. With nearly 150,000 downloads already and a feature on the Apple App Store's® "New Apps We Love," the popularity of the CampUSA app is clear.

"We wanted to create the best user experience by letting campers search for their specific camping needs," said Jim Henderson, senior director of marketing for Thousand Trails. "We're proud to collaborate with the best campgrounds in the country to provide campers with an unprecedented selection of top destinations in one place."

"Kampgrounds of America is proud to feature our campgrounds on CampUSA. It is a well done, user-friendly product with a clean design and is helpful for campers as they search and reserve their next camping destination across North America," said Cole Reinhardt, director of digital marketing at KOA.

"Our vision is to provide best in class resources for RV owners," said Andy Robinowitz, CEO of CampgroundReviews.com. "By partnering with CampUSA we are providing an up-to-date feed of campground information to improve the experience. This is a great example of how RVers working together are improving the RVing experience for all."

Whether campers drive their rig across the country, pitch a tent in the perfect spot, or get cozy glamping in a yurt, CampUSA helps users find campgrounds with the features and amenities to create their ideal camping adventure.

Visit CampUSA.com or download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play®.

About CampUSA

Available as both a website and an app, CampUSA puts more than 1,200 of the top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America at customers' fingertips. CampUSA allows users to locate, learn about and book reservations at a range of campgrounds across the country, including networks Thousand Trails, KOA and Encore. For more information please visit www.CampUSA.com.

