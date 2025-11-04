CampusGuard & VO Form Strategic Partnership to Expand in the U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusGuard, a subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc. and leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for complex organizations, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with VO, a Sydney, Australia-based software company offering an enterprise grade identity and credentialing platform.

This collaboration aims to strengthen VO's presence in the U.S. by leveraging CampusGuard's deep technical expertise and trusted cybersecurity compliance services.

As VO expands its footprint into the U.S. market, CampusGuard will serve as a key implementation and validation partner, offering white-labeled consulting and security services to support VO's solutions. This includes technical assistance for deployments and compliance validation to ensure alignment with U.S. regulatory standards.

"CampusGuard is excited to support VO in transforming digital identity and credentialing," said Mike Wright, president of CampusGuard. "Our team's experience in cybersecurity and compliance across virtually all economic sectors makes us a natural fit to help VO deliver secure, scalable solutions to U.S.-based clients."

"Partnering with CampusGuard accelerates our growth in the U.S. and furthers our mission to bring secure yet simple digital identity technology to universities and enterprise clients," said Richard Mallam, founder and chief executive officer of VO. "Their reach and expertise in regulated sectors make them the ideal partner as we expand our U.S. footprint."

CampusGuard's involvement will help VO demonstrate its ability to meet stringent security and compliance requirements, including Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and extend its proven success with global trust and assurance standards.

This partnership reflects both VO's and CampusGuard's ongoing commitment to innovation and enabling secure digital transformation.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for complex organizations, including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies, financial services firms, and SaaS/tech companies, among others. CampusGuard's success in serving their customers can be attributed to the experience, education, and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the markets they serve. For more information, visit CampusGuard.com.

About VO

VO is an Australian startup founded with a clear mission: to bridge the gap between robust digital identity technology and enterprise-specific requirements. VO's turn-key solution enables customers to create, issue, publish, accept, and manage Verifiable Credentials. The platform is feature rich, integration focused, configurable in just minutes, and provides all the best features of Verified ID at the click of a button. For more information, visit idbyvo.com.

SOURCE CampusGuard