Campylobacter Lawyer Investigates Trade Winds Bar & Grill Campylobacter Outbreak

News provided by

The Lange Law Firm

18 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campylobacter Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating the Trade Winds Bar & Grill Campylobacter Outbreak. Located at 110 W 5th Ave, Garnett, KS 66032, Trade Winds Bar & Grill closed on August 9th and remained closed for nearly a week, until August 15th. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is urging anyone who visited Trade Winds Bar & Grill between July 14th and August 9th and who then experienced diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting to take a confidential survey.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Campylobacter. Food that is contaminated with Campylobacter may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Campylobacter food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated food products. When restaurants cause Campylobacter outbreaks and people end up in the hospital, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you contracted Campylobacter food poisoning after eating at the Trade Winds Bar & Grill between July 14th and August 9th and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation to recover for medical bills and time lost from work, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Food Poisoning Lawyers, successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from E. coli, Shigella, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Cyclospora. 

Contacts
The Lange Law Firm, PLLC
Jory D. Lange Jr.
www.MakeFoodSafe.com
Candess Zona Mendola
833.330.3663
[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

