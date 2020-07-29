CAMSEC Advisor General Wesley Clark, USA (Ret): 'That's a Line No President Should Accept.'

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American Security (CAMSEC) is a first of its kind, non-partisan organization that seeks a return to principled, informed, and steady leadership. In an effort to defend the Constitution while restoring the reputation of America's military and intelligence services, CAMSEC is sharing the following open letter.

The Council on American Security believes President Trump's inaction on Russia reportedly paying the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan is unconscionable acquiescence and tacit approval. Trump has spoken with Putin eight times since intelligence about Russian bounties was included in the daily security brief. Citing "fake news", he ignores CIA reports and accepts Russian denials at face value.

The Council on American Security released a video regarding the allegations, calling President Trump's remarks from a recent interview, "disrespectful towards the men and women who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and CAMSEC Advisor, General Wesley Clark, USA (ret) said: "You can't let this go. If Trump does let it go it will invite other malign actors to take similar, even more grievous actions." General Clark continued, "I think the real question is if President Trump is going to look out for the welfare and safety of American soldiers and service members, or is he going to bow to Putin? He's taken many steps that look like he's trying to curry favor with Mr. Putin… when he accepts Mr. Putin putting bounties on our soldiers and encouraging them to be killed — that's a line no president should accept."

"Trump is not interested in world events or global security. He is not interested in the well-being of our men and women on the front lines. He wants photo ops that portray him as a strongman, and seemingly makes decisions to earn the blessings of tyrants," said CAMSEC President, LCDR Greg Keeley, USN (ret).

"Perhaps if the President read his daily security briefs, he would understand these autocrats rule by subjugation, manipulation, and brute force. But then again, Mr. Trump seems ok with that."

