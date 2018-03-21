CamSoda Legends Brings MMA Greats To The World's First Interactive Live Broadcast Where Fan Votes Count

The event, scheduled for April 26 in Fort Lauderdale, will be live streamed for free on http://legends.camsoda.com. Featured bouts on the stacked card include Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Ricco "Suave" Rodriguez taking on UFC veteran Alex "The Spartan" Nicholson as well as Pride veteran "Felony" Charles Bennett versus Bruce "The Iron Lion" Lutchmedial, in addition to several others.

For the first-time ever, fans will be able to directly interact with fighters in real-time. As the fights occur, fans watching the livestream will be able to determine bonus money and provide extra incentive for the fighters.

"Live streaming has quickly become a focal point for heavyweights such as Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube. Here at Camsoda we are committed to delivering compelling content that directly engages our users. With Camsoda Legends we will offer hard hitting action-packed interactive content catering to combat sports fans all over the world." said Daryn Parker, VP, CamSoda.

The fight will be 100% FREE to watch. Similar to web camming, those watching the live stream can purchase tokens that will enable them to tip toward fight goals and determine cash bonuses. As a special bonus, ring girls for the fight will be available after the event for live cam sessions.

The event will be simulcast in 4K virtual reality (VR), allowing fans to step inside the ring and experience the octagon like never before.

CamSoda Legends marks CamSoda's official foray into the mma world. In the coming months, the company plans on announcing additional original digital programs catered to its user base, including livestreaming various high-octane events and erotic gameshows, revolutionizing how users interact with and consume content.

CamSoda Legends will be available for free for current CamSoda users.

For more information on CamSoda Legends, including the complete fight card, please visit legends.camsoda.com.

About CamSoda

Founded in 2014, CamSoda is the first adult entertainment webcam platform leveraging "Mobile-First" design with the best content in the industry. CamSoda features live broadcasts from industry superstars (like Brandi Love and Dani Daniels) to the girl next door. The site has cams throughout a house filled with models performing or just hanging out in the outdoor pool area, showers, game room, gym etc. Dubbed the CamSoda House, it now offers the first-ever interactive virtual reality experience that allows users to broadcast live adult entertainment directly to their headsets.

