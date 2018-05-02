Camtek Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Highlights of the first quarter 2018
- Revenues were $27.3 million, up 29% year-over-year, ahead of the upper end of the previously-issued guidance range and highest ever semiconductor revenue;
- GAAP operating income was $3.6 million*, representing a 13.0% operating margin; non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 million, representing a 15.4% operating margin; and
- GAAP net income was $3.5 million*; non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million; up 182% and 211% year-over-year, respectively;
(*) At the end of the first quarter of 2018 the Company decided to cease its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and equipment related to its development of the functional inkjet technology (FIT) and recorded a one-time write off in the amount of $0.5 million, which is included only in the GAAP results. This has completed the shift of Camtek's business focus purely to semiconductors.
Forward Looking Guidance
Second quarter 2018 revenues are expected to be between $29-30 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 30% at the mid-point. Management continues to expect double-digit growth in revenues in 2018, with overall improvement in profitability margins.
Dividend Announcement
Camtek's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.14 per share representing an aggregate distribution of approximately $5.0 million. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2018 to all shareholders of record at the close of the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 16, 2018.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "We are proud to present a very strong start to 2018, ending the quarter with record backlog. Our financials have improved across the board, and we demonstrated strong operating and net margins. Our focus on the fastest growing segments of the semiconductors industry is paying off. We are seeing strong order momentum, especially for our newest and latest generation systems. This high level of demand for our products is broad, spanning all the regions in which we operate."
Continued Mr. Amit, "Earlier in the year we announced an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection from a major Chinese manufacturer. This is in line with our strategy to penetrate new market segments such as macro inspection and special 2D applications, providing us with additional growth drivers. All this underlies our expectations of a strong year of growth and improved profitability. Our cash generation and strong balance sheet position us very well, enabling us to share the rewards of our growth with our shareholders, as well as providing us with an ability to capitalize on internal potential growth opportunities."
The financial results and the comparison to 2017 in this press release include only those of the continuing operations.
First quarter 2018 Financial Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $27.3 million. This compares to first quarter 2017 revenues of $21.1 million, a growth of 29%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.0 million (47.7% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $10.3 million (48.7% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.2 million (48.5% of revenues), compared to $10.3 million (48.7% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.6 million (13.0% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $1.4 million (6.8% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.
Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.2 million (15.4% of revenues), compared to $1.5 million (7.3% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2017.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2017.
Cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2018, were $47.2 million compared to $43.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The Company reported a positive operating cash flow of $3.6 million during the first quarter.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductors industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
47,172
43,744
Trade accounts receivable, net
23,569
23,153
Inventories
21,907
21,336
Other current assets
2,810
3,215
Total current assets
95,458
91,448
Fixed assets, net
15,043
15,503
Long term inventory
1,674
1,383
Deferred tax asset
3,834
4,067
Other assets, net
153
153
Intangible assets, net
488
482
6,149
6,085
Total assets
116,650
113,036
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
12,514
10,502
Other current liabilities
14,897
17,395
Total current liabilities
27,411
27,897
Long term liabilities
885
838
Liability for employee severance benefits
885
838
Total liabilities
28,296
28,735
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
38,050,656 issued shares at March 31, 2018 and 37,924,507 at
35,958,280 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 35,832,131 at
149
149
Additional paid-in capital
78,956
78,437
Retained earnings (losses)
11,147
7,613
90,252
86,199
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2018 and
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
88,354
84,301
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
116,650
113,036
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2017
U.S. dollars
Revenues
27,274
21,146
93,485
Cost of revenues
14,277
10,857
47,966
Gross profit
12,997
10,289
45,519
Research and development costs
3,549
3,439
13,534
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,889
5,405
22,022
Patent litigation expense
-
-
13,000
Total operating expenses
9,438
8,844
48,566
Operating income (loss)
3,559
1,445
(3,037)
Financial income (expenses), net
290
(154)
(150)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
3,849
1,291
(3,187)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(315)
(40)
4,875
Net income from continuing operations
3,534
1,251
1,688
Income from discontinued operations
|
Income before income tax expense
-
2,358
18,302
Income tax expense
-
(311)
(6,028)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
2,047
12,274
Net income
3,534
3,298
13,962
Three months ended
March 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2017
U.S. dollars
Basic earnings from continuing operations
0.10
0.04
0.05
Basic earnings from discontinued operations
-
0.05
0.35
Basic net earnings
0.10
0.09
0.40
Diluted earnings from continuing operations
0.10
0.04
0.05
Diluted earnings from discontinued operations
-
0.05
0.34
Diluted net earnings
0.10
0.09
0.39
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
35,917
35,348
35,441
Diluted
36,388
35,475
35,964
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2017
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable
3,534
3,298
13,962
Effect of FIT reorganization (1)
506
-
-
Share-based compensation
146
92
426
Settlement expense, net of tax (2)
-
-
12,025
Realization of deferred tax assets (3)
-
-
(4,495)
Attributable to discontinued operations
-
(2,047)
(12,274)
Non-GAAP net income
4,186
1,343
9,644
Non –GAAP net income per share,
0.12
0.04
0.27
Gross margin on GAAP basis
47.7%
48.7%
48.7%
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
12,997
10,289
45,519
Effect of FIT reorganization (1)
205
-
-
Share-based compensation
16
9
44
Non- GAAP gross margin
48.5%
48.7%
48.7%
Non-GAAP gross profit
13,218
10,298
45,563
Reported operating income (loss)
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on
3,559
1,445
(3,037)
Effect of FIT reorganization (1)
506
-
-
Share-based compensation
146
92
426
Settlement expense (2)
-
-
13,000
Non-GAAP operating income
4,211
1,537
10,389
(1) At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and equipment related to FIT development and recorded a one-time write-off in the amount of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory write-offs of $0.2 million, recorded under the cost of revenue line item; and (2) fixed asset write-offs of $0.3 million recorded under operating expenses.
(2) During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded a provision of $13 million ($12 million net of tax) in conjunction settlement with Rudolph Technologies Inc.
(3) During the year ended December 31, 2017 the Company recorded net income of $4.5 million as a result of a decrease in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets following the evaluation of the realizability of the assets based on projected future earnings.
(4) Due to the completion of the sale of Camtek's PCB business at the end of the third quarter of 2017, the results of this unit ceased to be consolidated into Camtek's financial statements and are accounted for as discontinued operations in the periods ended March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017. Following the sale of the PCB business, the Company recorded one-time income of $12.5 million to GAAP net income in the 2017 full year results. This amount is excluded from the non-GAAP results.
CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972-4-604-8308
Mobile: +972-54-900-7100
INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: (US) +1-646-688-3559
