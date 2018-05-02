Camtek Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Highlights of the first quarter 2018

Revenues were $27.3 million , up 29% year-over-year, ahead of the upper end of the previously-issued guidance range and highest ever semiconductor revenue;

, up 29% year-over-year, ahead of the upper end of the previously-issued guidance range and highest ever semiconductor revenue; GAAP operating income was $3.6 million *, representing a 13.0% operating margin; non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 million , representing a 15.4% operating margin; and

*, representing a 13.0% operating margin; non-GAAP operating income was , representing a 15.4% operating margin; and GAAP net income was $3.5 million *; non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million ; up 182% and 211% year-over-year, respectively;

(*) At the end of the first quarter of 2018 the Company decided to cease its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and equipment related to its development of the functional inkjet technology (FIT) and recorded a one-time write off in the amount of $0.5 million, which is included only in the GAAP results. This has completed the shift of Camtek's business focus purely to semiconductors.

Forward Looking Guidance

Second quarter 2018 revenues are expected to be between $29-30 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 30% at the mid-point. Management continues to expect double-digit growth in revenues in 2018, with overall improvement in profitability margins.

Dividend Announcement

Camtek's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.14 per share representing an aggregate distribution of approximately $5.0 million. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2018 to all shareholders of record at the close of the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 16, 2018.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "We are proud to present a very strong start to 2018, ending the quarter with record backlog. Our financials have improved across the board, and we demonstrated strong operating and net margins. Our focus on the fastest growing segments of the semiconductors industry is paying off. We are seeing strong order momentum, especially for our newest and latest generation systems. This high level of demand for our products is broad, spanning all the regions in which we operate."

Continued Mr. Amit, "Earlier in the year we announced an order for multiple systems for front-end 2D Macro Inspection from a major Chinese manufacturer. This is in line with our strategy to penetrate new market segments such as macro inspection and special 2D applications, providing us with additional growth drivers. All this underlies our expectations of a strong year of growth and improved profitability. Our cash generation and strong balance sheet position us very well, enabling us to share the rewards of our growth with our shareholders, as well as providing us with an ability to capitalize on internal potential growth opportunities."

The financial results and the comparison to 2017 in this press release include only those of the continuing operations.

First quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $27.3 million. This compares to first quarter 2017 revenues of $21.1 million, a growth of 29%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.0 million (47.7% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $10.3 million (48.7% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.2 million (48.5% of revenues), compared to $10.3 million (48.7% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.6 million (13.0% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $1.4 million (6.8% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.2 million (15.4% of revenues), compared to $1.5 million (7.3% of revenues) in the first quarter 2017.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2017.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2018, were $47.2 million compared to $43.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The Company reported a positive operating cash flow of $3.6 million during the first quarter.

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) settlement expenses; (ii) changes in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; (iii) share based compensation expenses, (iv) discontinued operations, and (v) write off costs with regard to the FIT activities, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







March 31, December 31,

2018 2017 Assets U.S. Dollars (In thousands) Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 47,172 43,744 Trade accounts receivable, net 23,569 23,153 Inventories 21,907 21,336 Other current assets 2,810 3,215





Total current assets 95,458 91,448





Fixed assets, net 15,043 15,503





Long term inventory 1,674 1,383 Deferred tax asset 3,834 4,067 Other assets, net 153 153 Intangible assets, net 488 482







6,149 6,085





Total assets 116,650 113,036





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 12,514 10,502 Other current liabilities 14,897 17,395 Total current liabilities 27,411 27,897





Long term liabilities 885 838 Liability for employee severance benefits 885 838





Total liabilities 28,296 28,735





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

March 31 2018 and at December 31, 2017;



38,050,656 issued shares at March 31, 2018 and 37,924,507 at

December 31, 2017;



35,958,280 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 35,832,131 at

December 31, 2017 149 149 Additional paid-in capital 78,956 78,437 Retained earnings (losses) 11,147 7,613

90,252 86,199 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 88,354 84,301





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 116,650 113,036

Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)

Three months ended Year ended

March 31, December 31,

2018 2017 2017

U.S. dollars









Revenues 27,274 21,146 93,485 Cost of revenues 14,277 10,857 47,966







Gross profit 12,997 10,289 45,519















Research and development costs 3,549 3,439 13,534 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,889 5,405 22,022 Patent litigation expense - - 13,000







Total operating expenses 9,438 8,844 48,566







Operating income (loss) 3,559 1,445 (3,037)







Financial income (expenses), net 290 (154) (150)







Income (loss) from continuing operations

before incomes taxes 3,849 1,291 (3,187)







Income tax (expense) benefit (315) (40) 4,875







Net income from continuing operations 3,534 1,251 1,688







Income from discontinued operations





Income before income tax expense - 2,358 18,302 Income tax expense - (311) (6,028)







Net income from discontinued operations - 2,047 12,274







Net income 3,534 3,298 13,962



Three months ended March 31, Year ended December 31,

2018 2017 2017

U.S. dollars









Basic earnings from continuing operations 0.10 0.04 0.05







Basic earnings from discontinued operations - 0.05 0.35







Basic net earnings 0.10 0.09 0.40







Diluted earnings from continuing operations 0.10 0.04 0.05







Diluted earnings from discontinued operations - 0.05 0.34







Diluted net earnings 0.10 0.09 0.39







Weighted average number of





ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic 35,917 35,348 35,441







Diluted 36,388 35,475 35,964

Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)

Three months ended Year ended

March 31, December 31,

2018 2017 2017

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars







Reported net income attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 3,534 3,298 13,962







Effect of FIT reorganization (1) 506 - - Share-based compensation 146 92 426 Settlement expense, net of tax (2) - - 12,025 Realization of deferred tax assets (3) - - (4,495) Attributable to discontinued operations

including income from sale of PCB

business (4) - (2,047) (12,274) Non-GAAP net income 4,186 1,343 9,644







Non –GAAP net income per share,

basic and diluted 0.12 0.04 0.27







Gross margin on GAAP basis 47.7% 48.7% 48.7% Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 12,997 10,289 45,519







Effect of FIT reorganization (1) 205 - - Share-based compensation 16 9 44 Non- GAAP gross margin 48.5% 48.7% 48.7% Non-GAAP gross profit 13,218 10,298 45,563







Reported operating income (loss) attributable to Camtek Ltd. on

GAAP basis 3,559 1,445 (3,037) Effect of FIT reorganization (1) 506 - - Share-based compensation 146 92 426 Settlement expense (2) - - 13,000 Non-GAAP operating income 4,211 1,537 10,389

(1) At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and equipment related to FIT development and recorded a one-time write-off in the amount of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory write-offs of $0.2 million, recorded under the cost of revenue line item; and (2) fixed asset write-offs of $0.3 million recorded under operating expenses.

(2) During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded a provision of $13 million ($12 million net of tax) in conjunction settlement with Rudolph Technologies Inc.

(3) During the year ended December 31, 2017 the Company recorded net income of $4.5 million as a result of a decrease in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets following the evaluation of the realizability of the assets based on projected future earnings.

(4) Due to the completion of the sale of Camtek's PCB business at the end of the third quarter of 2017, the results of this unit ceased to be consolidated into Camtek's financial statements and are accounted for as discontinued operations in the periods ended March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017. Following the sale of the PCB business, the Company recorded one-time income of $12.5 million to GAAP net income in the 2017 full year results. This amount is excluded from the non-GAAP results.

