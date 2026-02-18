CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2025

Camtek Ltd.

Feb 18, 2026, 06:10 ET

Record revenues: $128.1 million for Q4 & $496.1 million for 2025; Expects double-digit revenue growth in 2026

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Record revenues of $128.1 million, a 9% YoY increase;
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.1%, versus gross margins of 49.6% and 50.6% respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024;
  • GAAP net income of $35.9 million (up 9% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $40.7 million (up 8% YoY);
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.71 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.81; and
  • Generated cash of over $61 million from operating activities.

2025 Full-Year Financial Highlights

  • Record revenues of $496.1 million, a 16% YoY increase;
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.6%, versus gross margins of 48.9% and 50.8% respectively, in 2024;
  • GAAP net income of $50.7 million (down 43% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $159.0 million (up 15% YoY); and
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $1.05 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.26.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Based on the backlog, pipeline of orders and discussion with customers, Camtek expects 2026 to be a double-digit growth year.

Management expects first quarter 2026 revenues of around $120 million, with growth expected in the second quarter and more significant growth in the second half of 2026.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "2025 is the year in which we reached the significant milestone of half a billion dollars in revenue with robust profitability metrics. We are positioned at the epicenter of the AI market which is experiencing exceptionally strong demand."

Mr. Amit continued, "As we enter 2026, leading manufacturers across the ecosystem are in the process of aggressively expanding their manufacturing capacity. As a result, we are seeing a major and accelerating increase in the demand for Camtek's equipment."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "This increased demand is demonstrated partly by a series of orders received, such as those totaling $45 million which we announced last week, as well as by our growing pipeline and ongoing discussions with our customers. All have reinforced our confidence that 2026 is expected to be another double-digit growth year for Camtek."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $128.1 million, compared to $117.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 9% year-over-year increase.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $64.1 million (50.0% of revenues), compared to $58.1 million (49.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $65.4 million (51.1% of revenues), compared to $59.3 million (50.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.7 million (24.7% of revenues), compared to $31.3 million (26.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.7 million (28.6% of revenues), compared to $36.3 million (30.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $33.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $37.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $61.2 million.

Full Year 2025 Results Summary

Revenues for 2025 were $496.1 million, a 16% increase compared to $429.2 million in 2024.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $250.3 million (50.5% of revenues), compared to $209.9 million (48.9% of revenues) in 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $256.0 million (51.6% of revenues), compared to $218.0 million (50.8% of revenues) in 2024.

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $128.2 million (25.8% of revenues), compared to $108.1 million (25.2% of revenues) in 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $149.0 million (30.0% of revenues), compared to $130.3 million (30.4% of revenues) in 2024.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $50.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $118.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $159.0 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, compared to $138.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, in 2024.

Operating cash flow for 2025 was $142.6 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2025, were $851.1 million compared to $448.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register prior to the call by using the following link, which will provide a link to the call:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8oP6rft2SXqXOGqssWL4Ww 

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, a dial in link will also be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com  within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation accompanying the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to conditions in Israel, and the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East; the continued demand  and future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2025 as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) acquisition related expenses and )iii) expenses related to the extinguishment of convertible notes, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors.

Camtek Ltd.
P.O.Box 544, Ramat Gabriel Industrial Park
Migdal Ha'Emek 23150, ISRAEL
Tel: +972 (4) 604-8100   Fax: +972 (4) 644-0523
E-Mail: [email protected]  Web site: http://www.camtek.com

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
[email protected]

Camtek Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

U.S. Dollars

Assets




Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

177,848

126,224

Short-term deposits

411,450

231,000

Marketable securities

78,862

30,813

Trade accounts receivable, net

90,829

99,471

Inventories

112,202

111,204

Other current assets

25,804

21,347



Total current assets

896,995

620,059









Long-term deposits

-

26,000

Marketable securities

182,941

87,115

Long-term inventory

15,569

11,879

Deferred tax asset, net

12,933

3,090

Other assets, net

1,881

2,001

Property, plant and equipment, net

65,107

54,196

Intangible assets, net

10,062

13,357

Goodwill

74,345

74,345



    Total non- current assets

362,838

271,983



Total assets

1,259,833

892,042



Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

33,676

46,630

Other current liabilities

73,749

77,280



Total current liabilities

107,425

123,910



Long-term liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,261

5,606

Other long-term liabilities

14,311

15,366

Convertible notes

519,833

197,925

    Total long-term liabilities

535,405

218,897



Total liabilities

642,830

342,807



Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025
and at December 31, 2024;

47,920,509 issued shares at December 31, 2025 and 47,541,682 at December 31, 2024;

45,828,133 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 45,449,306 at December 31, 2024

 

178

 

177

Additional paid-in capital

231,892

214,931

Accumulated other comprehensive income

287

203

Retained earnings

386,544

335,822

618,901

551,133

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

 

(1,898)

 

(1,898)



Total shareholders' equity

617,003

549,235



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,259,833

892,042

Camtek Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars





Revenues

496,072

429,234

128,124

117,293

Cost of revenues

245,755

219,283

64,024

59,161





Gross profit

250,317

209,951

64,100

58,132





Operating expenses:



Research and development

48,345

38,287

13,056

10,371

Selling, general and administrative

73,769

63,595

19,360

16,461

Total operating expenses

122,114

101,882

32,416

26,832










Operating income

128,203

108,069

31,684

31,300





Financial income, net

25,064

23,169

8,163

6,175

Other expenses

(100,932)

-

-

-





Income before income taxes

52,335

131,238

39,847

37,475





Income tax expense

(1,613)

(12,723)

(3,950)

(4,466)





Net income

50,722

118,515

35,897

33,009

 Net income per ordinary share:

Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars










Basic net earnings

1.11

2.62

0.78

0.73










Diluted net earnings

1.04

2.42

0.71

0.67





Weighted average number of



  ordinary shares outstanding:








Basic

45,703

45,279

45,814

45,428





Diluted

49,970

49,369

51,337

49,503

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)

Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars





Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

50,722

 

118,515

 

35,897

 

33,009

Acquisition of FRT related expenses (1)

2,801

5,334

533

650

Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2)

88,682

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

16,819

14,775

4,233

4,052





Non-GAAP net income

159,024

138,624

40,663

37,711





Non–GAAP net income per diluted share

3.26

2.83

0.81

0.77

 

Gross margin on GAAP basis

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

 

 

50.4%

250,317

 

49.6% 

209,951

 

51.0% 

64,100

 

50.6% 

58,132

 

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

2,895

5,802

610

610

Share-based compensation

2,806

2,197

712

595

Non-GAAP gross margin

51.6 %

50.8 %

51.0 %

50.6 %

Non-GAAP gross profit

256,018

217,950

65,422

59,337










Reported operating income (loss) attributable
to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis    

128,303

108,069

31,783

31,300

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

4,000

7,455

761

928

Share-based compensation

16,819

14,775

4,233

4,052

Non-GAAP operating income

149,122

130,299

36,777

36,280


(1) During the year ended December 310, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $5.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $2.1 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

(2) During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item.  (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.

 

