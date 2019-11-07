Camtek Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
Expects full year 2019 revenue to reach record level of about $133 million
Nov 07, 2019, 07:15 ET
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights of the Third Quarter 2019
- Revenues were at $32.5 million;
- GAAP gross margin at 46.9%; Non-GAAP gross margin at 47.1%;
- GAAP operating income was $4.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $5.3 million, representing margins of 13.5% and 16.2%, respectively;
- GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share;
- Operating cash flow of $3.8 million with $83.0 million in cash and short-term deposits at quarter-end; and
- Expect fourth quarter revenues at similar levels to that of the third quarter, with improved profitability.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek's third quarter results reflect continued solid execution, with revenues in the upper limit of our guidance range despite the current weaker semiconductor market. Our gross margin came in below previous quarters mainly as a result of less favorable product mix in the quarter. We expect an improvement in the gross and operating margins in the fourth quarter."
Continued Mr. Amit, "China has grown to become our largest territory and we expect this to continue into next year. Orders have been for various applications including Advanced Packaging and Front-End Macro inspection, as well as new customers opening facilities and purchasing an initial tool, with the potential for further expansion. Since the beginning of the year we have gained 14 new customers, most of them in China. Furthermore, we have strengthened our position in two key market segments: power devices and CMOS image sensors. During the quarter, we received and installed two multiple machine orders for these segments which are expected to continue growing into 2020."
Concluded Mr. Amit, "Fundamental long-term market drivers remain strong, and Camtek continues to maintain its strong position in the market. Next quarter, we expect revenues at around current levels. This should put us at record revenue level for the year of about $133 million."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $32.4 million. This compares to third quarter 2018 revenues of $32.3 million.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.2 million (46.9% of revenues), a decline of 6% compared to a gross profit of $16.2 million (50.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.3 million (47.1% of revenues), a decline of 6% compared to a gross profit of $16.2 million (50.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. The decline in the gross margin is due to less favorable product mix in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.4 million (13.5% of revenues), a decline of 21% compared to an operating income of $5.6 million (17.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.3 million (16.2% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to $6.2 million (19.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. The decline in the operating margin is due to the lower gross margin in the third quarter of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, a decline of 18% compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a decline of 12% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.
Cash and cash equivalents, as of September 30, 2019, were $83.0 million compared to $54.9 million as of December 31, 2018 and $85.3 million as of June 30, 2019. During the quarter the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $3.8 million and paid a cash dividend of $5.7 million.
Conference Call
Camtek will host a conference call today, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 am ET.
Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.
US: 1 888 668 9141 at 10am Eastern Time
Israel: 03 918 0609 at 5pm Israel Time
International: +972 3 918 0609
For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.
A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com
This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, price reductions as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) certain Chroma transaction expenses; (iii) discontinued operations; and (iv) write off costs with regard to the FIT activities, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
59,040
|
54,935
|
Short-term deposits
|
24,000
|
-
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
28,590
|
31,644
|
Inventories
|
26,479
|
30,109
|
Other current assets
|
2,316
|
2,613
|
Total current assets
|
140,425
|
119,301
|
Fixed assets, net
|
*18,793
|
17,117
|
Long term inventory
|
2,856
|
2,056
|
Deferred tax asset
|
1,201
|
2,366
|
Other assets, net
|
240
|
231
|
Intangible assets, net
|
521
|
476
|
4,818
|
5,129
|
Total assets
|
164,036
|
141,547
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade accounts payable
|
11,317
|
15,541
|
Other current liabilities
|
*19,624
|
23,179
|
Total current liabilities
|
30,941
|
38,720
|
Long term liabilities
|
Other long term liabilities
|
*2,375
|
1,420
|
2,375
|
1,420
|
Total liabilities
|
33,316
|
40,140
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
|
40,689,020 issued shares at September 30, 2019 and 38,535,445 at
|
38,596,644 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and
|
157
|
151
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
100,352
|
81,873
|
Retained earnings
|
32,109
|
21,281
|
132,618
|
103,305
|
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of September 30, 2019 and
|
(1,898)
|
(1,898)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
130,720
|
101,407
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
164,036
|
141,547
|
*Includes adjustment in respect of implementation of ASC 842 - Leases
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
Nine Months ended
September 30,
|
Three Months
ended September 30,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Revenues
|
100,818
|
90,000
|
32,470
|
32,264
|
123,174
|
Cost of revenues
|
51,875
|
45,921
|
17,252
|
16,081
|
62,378
|
Gross profit
|
48,943
|
44,079
|
15,218
|
16,183
|
60,796
|
Research and development costs
|
11,891
|
10,456
|
4,164
|
3,501
|
14,581
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
19,668
|
19,792
|
6,681
|
7,128
|
26,182
|
31,559
|
30,248
|
10,845
|
10,629
|
40,763
|
Operating income
|
17,384
|
13,831
|
4,373
|
5,554
|
20,033
|
Financial income, net
|
340
|
491
|
188
|
55
|
728
|
Income from continuing operations
before income taxes
|
17,724
|
14,322
|
4,561
|
5,609
|
20,761
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,508)
|
(1,364)
|
(398)
|
(516)
|
(2,030)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
16,216
|
12,958
|
4,163
|
5,093
|
18,731
|
Discontinued operations *
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
Income before tax expense
|
1,257
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Income tax expense
|
(94)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
1,163
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income
|
17,379
|
12,958
|
4,163
|
5,093
|
18,731
|
*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.
Net income per ordinary share:
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Basic earnings from continuing
|
0.43
|
0.36
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
0.52
|
Basic earnings from discontinued
|
0.03
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Basic net earnings
|
0.47
|
0.36
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
0.52
|
Diluted earnings from continuing
|
0.43
|
0.35
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
0.51
|
Diluted earnings from discontinued
|
0.03
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Diluted net earnings
|
0.46
|
0.35
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
0.51
|
Weighted average number of
|
Basic
|
37,286
|
36,105
|
38,541
|
36,300
|
36,190
|
Diluted
|
38,064
|
36,657
|
39,307
|
36,941
|
36,747
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Nine Months ended
September 30,
|
Three Months ended
September 30,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Reported net income attributable to
|
17,379
|
12,958
|
4,163
|
5,093
|
18,731
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,068
|
1,028
|
818
|
634
|
1,682
|
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
|
136
|
-
|
63
|
-
|
-
|
Attributable to discontinued operations
|
(1,163)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Effect of FIT reorganization (2)
|
-
|
506
|
-
|
-
|
506
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
18,420
|
14,492
|
5,044
|
5,727
|
20,919
|
Non –GAAP diluted net income per
|
0.48
|
0.40
|
0.13
|
0.16
|
0.57
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis from
|
48.5%
|
49.0%
|
46.9%
|
50.2%
|
49.4%
|
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
|
48,943
|
44,079
|
15,218
|
16,183
|
60,796
|
Share-based compensation
|
207
|
105
|
85
|
62
|
167
|
Effect of FIT reorganization (2)
|
-
|
205
|
-
|
-
|
205
|
Non- GAAP gross margin
|
49,150
|
44,389
|
15,303
|
16,245
|
61,168
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
48.8%
|
49.3%
|
47.1%
|
50.4%
|
49.7%
|
Reported operating income attributable
|
17,384
|
13,831
|
4,373
|
5,554
|
20,033
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,068
|
1,028
|
818
|
634
|
1,682
|
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
|
136
|
-
|
63
|
-
|
-
|
Effect of FIT reorganization (2)
|
-
|
506
|
-
|
-
|
506
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
19,588
|
15,365
|
5,254
|
6,188
|
22,221
|
(1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the
|
(2) At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and
|
CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
|
INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein
SOURCE Camtek Ltd
