Camtek Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights of the Third Quarter 2019

Revenues were at $32.5 million ;

; GAAP gross margin at 46.9%; Non-GAAP gross margin at 47.1%;

GAAP operating income was $4.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $5.3 million , representing margins of 13.5% and 16.2%, respectively;

and non-GAAP operating income was , representing margins of 13.5% and 16.2%, respectively; GAAP net income of $4.2 million , or $0.11 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $5.0 million , or $0.13 per diluted share;

, or per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share; Operating cash flow of $3.8 million with $83.0 million in cash and short-term deposits at quarter-end; and

with in cash and short-term deposits at quarter-end; and Expect fourth quarter revenues at similar levels to that of the third quarter, with improved profitability.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek's third quarter results reflect continued solid execution, with revenues in the upper limit of our guidance range despite the current weaker semiconductor market. Our gross margin came in below previous quarters mainly as a result of less favorable product mix in the quarter. We expect an improvement in the gross and operating margins in the fourth quarter."

Continued Mr. Amit, "China has grown to become our largest territory and we expect this to continue into next year. Orders have been for various applications including Advanced Packaging and Front-End Macro inspection, as well as new customers opening facilities and purchasing an initial tool, with the potential for further expansion. Since the beginning of the year we have gained 14 new customers, most of them in China. Furthermore, we have strengthened our position in two key market segments: power devices and CMOS image sensors. During the quarter, we received and installed two multiple machine orders for these segments which are expected to continue growing into 2020."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "Fundamental long-term market drivers remain strong, and Camtek continues to maintain its strong position in the market. Next quarter, we expect revenues at around current levels. This should put us at record revenue level for the year of about $133 million."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $32.4 million. This compares to third quarter 2018 revenues of $32.3 million.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.2 million (46.9% of revenues), a decline of 6% compared to a gross profit of $16.2 million (50.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.3 million (47.1% of revenues), a decline of 6% compared to a gross profit of $16.2 million (50.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. The decline in the gross margin is due to less favorable product mix in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.4 million (13.5% of revenues), a decline of 21% compared to an operating income of $5.6 million (17.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.3 million (16.2% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to $6.2 million (19.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. The decline in the operating margin is due to the lower gross margin in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, a decline of 18% compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, a decline of 12% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of September 30, 2019, were $83.0 million compared to $54.9 million as of December 31, 2018 and $85.3 million as of June 30, 2019. During the quarter the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $3.8 million and paid a cash dividend of $5.7 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a conference call today, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 am ET.

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.

US: 1 888 668 9141 at 10am Eastern Time

Israel: 03 918 0609 at 5pm Israel Time

International: +972 3 918 0609

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, price reductions as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) certain Chroma transaction expenses; (iii) discontinued operations; and (iv) write off costs with regard to the FIT activities, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 30, December 31,

2019 2018 Assets U.S. Dollars (In thousands) Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 59,040 54,935 Short-term deposits 24,000 - Trade accounts receivable, net 28,590 31,644 Inventories 26,479 30,109 Other current assets 2,316 2,613





Total current assets 140,425 119,301





Fixed assets, net *18,793 17,117





Long term inventory 2,856 2,056 Deferred tax asset 1,201 2,366 Other assets, net 240 231 Intangible assets, net 521 476







4,818 5,129





Total assets 164,036 141,547





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 11,317 15,541 Other current liabilities *19,624 23,179





Total current liabilities 30,941 38,720





Long term liabilities



Other long term liabilities *2,375 1,420

2,375 1,420





Total liabilities 33,316 40,140





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018;



40,689,020 issued shares at September 30, 2019 and 38,535,445 at

December 31, 2018;



38,596,644 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and

36,443,069 at December 31, 2018 157 151 Additional paid-in capital 100,352 81,873 Retained earnings 32,109 21,281

132,618 103,305 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018) (1,898) (1,898) Total shareholders' equity 130,720 101,407





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 164,036 141,547











*Includes adjustment in respect of implementation of ASC 842 - Leases

Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share data)

Nine Months ended September 30, Three Months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 2018

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Revenues 100,818 90,000 32,470 32,264 123,174 Cost of revenues 51,875 45,921 17,252 16,081 62,378











Gross profit 48,943 44,079 15,218 16,183 60,796























Research and development costs 11,891 10,456 4,164 3,501 14,581 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,668 19,792 6,681 7,128 26,182

31,559 30,248 10,845 10,629 40,763











Operating income 17,384 13,831 4,373 5,554 20,033











Financial income, net 340 491 188 55 728











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 17,724 14,322 4,561 5,609 20,761











Income tax expense (1,508) (1,364) (398) (516) (2,030)











Net income from continuing operations 16,216 12,958 4,163 5,093 18,731











Discontinued operations *









Income from discontinued operations





















Income before tax expense 1,257 - - - - Income tax expense (94) - - - -











Net income from discontinued operations 1,163 - - - -











Net income 17,379 12,958 4,163 5,093 18,731











*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.

Net income per ordinary share:



Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended

September 30, Year ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 2018

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Basic earnings from continuing

operation 0.43 0.36 0.11 0.14 0.52











Basic earnings from discontinued

operation 0.03 - - - -











Basic net earnings 0.47 0.36 0.11 0.14 0.52











Diluted earnings from continuing

operation 0.43 0.35 0.11 0.14 0.51











Diluted earnings from discontinued

operation 0.03 - - - -











Diluted net earnings 0.46 0.35 0.11 0.14 0.51











Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding:

































Basic 37,286 36,105 38,541 36,300 36,190











Diluted 38,064 36,657 39,307 36,941 36,747

Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)

Nine Months ended September 30, Three Months ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 2018

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 17,379 12,958 4,163 5,093 18,731 Share-based compensation 2,068 1,028 818 634 1,682 Chroma transaction expenses (1) 136 - 63 - - Attributable to discontinued operations (1,163) - - - - Effect of FIT reorganization (2) - 506 - - 506











Non-GAAP net income 18,420 14,492 5,044 5,727 20,919











Non –GAAP diluted net income per

share 0.48 0.40 0.13 0.16 0.57 Gross margin on GAAP basis from

continuing operations 48.5% 49.0% 46.9% 50.2% 49.4% Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 48,943 44,079 15,218 16,183 60,796 Share-based compensation 207 105 85 62 167 Effect of FIT reorganization (2) - 205 - - 205











Non- GAAP gross margin 49,150 44,389 15,303 16,245 61,168 Non-GAAP gross profit 48.8% 49.3% 47.1% 50.4% 49.7%











Reported operating income attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis from

continuing operations 17,384 13,831 4,373 5,554 20,033 Share-based compensation 2,068 1,028 818 634 1,682 Chroma transaction expenses (1) 136 - 63 - - Effect of FIT reorganization (2) - 506 - - 506 Non-GAAP operating income 19,588 15,365 5,254 6,188 22,221 (1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the

technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses. (2) At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and

equipment related to FIT development and recorded a one-time write-off in the amount of $0.5 million,

consisting of: (1) inventory write-offs of $0.2 million, recorded under the cost of revenue line item; and (2)

fixed asset write-offs of $0.3 million recorded under operating expenses.

CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 moshee@camtek.com INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS GK Investor Relations Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: (US) 1 646 688 3559 camtek@gkir.com

SOURCE Camtek Ltd

Related Links

http://www.camtek.com

