Camtek Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of FRT Metrology

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment, is pleased to announce today the closing of its acquisition of FRT Metrology ("FRT") business for $100 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, from FormFactor (Nasdaq: FORM) which was initially announced September 18, 2023.

Rafi Amit, CEO of Camtek commented, "We are very excited to have closed this strategic transaction that expands our available markets and allows us to offer advanced solutions to additional process steps in semiconductor manufacturing. FRT's portfolio supports our strategic goal to deliver comprehensive metrology solutions. With this expanded product and technology offering, supported by the synergy in our markets, Camtek is well-positioned for continued growth in its strategic market segments."

For more information about Camtek Ltd. and its advanced inspection and metrology solutions, please visit www.camtek.com.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect and measure wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the semiconductors manufacturing market and our position in this market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the companies' products, prospects and results following the transaction and markets, the effect of the evolving nature of the recent war in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas; the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; as well as those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Camtek.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 [email protected] INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 [email protected]

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.