CAMTEK RECEIVES $31 MILLION MULTI-SYSTEM ORDER FROM A LEADING OSAT

Total Q1 2026 orders from leading OSATs exceed $90 million

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it has received a multi-system order totaling $31 million from a leading OSAT mainly for CoWoS-like packaging supporting AI applications. Including this order, total orders received from leading OSATs during the first quarter of 2026 have already exceeded $90 million, the majority for similar applications. The systems are expected to be delivered within this year.

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We are very encouraged by the exceptional volume of orders from leading OSATs in the first quarter of 2026, which underscores our observation that OSATs are playing an increasingly central role in the advanced packaging market for AI applications industry. Camtek is uniquely positioned to support this growing demand with our advanced inspection and metrology capabilities. This order flow strengthens our confidence in our continued business momentum and a strong second half of 2026."

For more information about Camtek Ltd. and its advanced inspection and metrology solutions, please visit www.camtek.com.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the war situation in Israel, and the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East; the impact of disruptions to global shipment and supply chain, including but not limited to increased risk and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, and broader impacts on energy and freight markets; the continued demand and future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2026 as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

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SOURCE Camtek Ltd.